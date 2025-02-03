The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s human trafficking care coordinator will be sharing her expertise in this special virtual training. The goal of the training is to educate the public with basic information and signs of human trafficking.

The training will give warning signs to help identify human trafficking and actionable steps people can take to help victims. This training is intended to be an introduction to individuals who may not be familiar with human trafficking or those wanting a refresh on the basics. Education is key to combat this crime in our community.

The training is intended for all community members including health care providers, teachers, and church members. Anyone interested in learning more is welcome to RSVP.

Attendees will receive an email with the event link a few days before the event. To RVSP, please visit the events section of www.crisiscenter.com.

The direct link to the event registration page is www.crisiscenter.com/event/human-trafficking-see-the-signs-and-take-action-virtual-community-training-2/.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s human trafficking program is funded by Hillsborough County.

About the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

The mission of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is to ensure that no one in our community has to face crisis alone. The organization is the community’s gateway to help, hope and healing, and it is Tampa Bay’s elite provider of crisis and trauma services. The nonprofit agency offers a range of evidence-based programs designed to meet community needs, including:

Corbett Trauma Center (trauma counseling and sexual assault survivor services).

Gateway Contact Center (988 and 211: suicide prevention, crisis counseling and information and referral services).

Success 4 Kids & Families (support for families coping with behavioral health challenges).

TransCare (911 basic life support ambulance service, behavioral health transport, basic and advanced life support interfacility transportation).

For more information about the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, please visit www.crisiscenter.com.