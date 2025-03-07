Aquilla J. Morgan High School, the newest addition to the district, is set to open in August, bringing much-needed relief to nearby Lennard and Sumner high schools. The 359,000-square-foot school will introduce a variety of new programs and a state-of-the-art campus. Named after Aquilla Jackson Morgan, a beloved former Wimauma Elementary School teacher and dedicated community member, the school will be a testament to her legacy.

During a February hard-hat tour of the construction site, Principal Brittney Wilhelm highlighted some exciting features of the new facility. The school will offer an automotive program with a focus on electric vehicles, as well as new programs in cosmetology, culinary arts, esports and pickleball courts. The 2-story gymnasium will feature an indoor walking track, and the media center will also span two levels.

“We’re excited to open our doors in August with a capacity for 3,500 students,” said Wilhelm, who was hired in November and began her role in January after serving as principal at Jefferson High School. “Morgan High will help alleviate overcrowding at Sumner and Lennard high schools, and we are thrilled to see the construction progress.”

Wilhelm has deep roots in the community. She began her career as a paraprofessional at Shields Middle School in 2006 and later worked as a teacher, team leader, assistant principal and principal.

“This school is special,” she said. “There used to be a high school in Wimauma, and we are honored to be able to name this school after Aquilla Morgan, a local educator who made such an impact on this community.”

District 4 school board member Patti Rendon also expressed pride in the school’s naming.

“We received over 2,000 suggestions from the community, and to have this school named after an educator from Wimauma brings her legacy full circle,” she said.

The new high school, which began construction in 2020, will be the most expensive high school built in Hillsborough County, costing $178 million.

Architect Jose Gomez of Harvard Jolly PBK, who grew up in Wimauma, shared his pride in the project.

“My family are Mexican migrants, and I grew up just five minutes from this campus. It’s truly an honor to be part of such an important project for this community,” he said.

Located on an 87-acre site in Wimauma, the new high school will have the capacity to accommodate 3,500 students. In the future, the site will also house an elementary and middle school.

Morgan served Hillsborough County Public Schools for over 40 years. She made history as the first Black teacher at Wimauma Elementary, where she taught Head Start, kindergarten, second grade and fifth grade. Known as the “pillar of the community,” Morgan’s dedication to education transformed the lives of many students in the area. She earned her degrees from Hillsborough County Junior College, the University of South Florida and the University of Tampa.

When it opens, Aquilla J. Morgan High School will become the district’s 29th traditional high school. In addition to the schools with geographic names, such as Bloomingdale, Plant and Riverview, several other high schools are named after notable individuals, including Jule F. Sumner, Earl J. Lennard and Joe E. Newsome.

The new high school will offer Cambridge AICE, dual enrollment and Advanced Placement (AP) programs. The school’s mascot will be the Mustangs, with school colors of navy blue and determined orange.

Aquilla J. Morgan High School is located at 1712 W. Lake Dr. in Wimauma and will open with grades nine through 11, with a senior class to be added in 2026. For more information, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.