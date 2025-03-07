Local dad Derek Stock was honored by the Tampa Bay Lightning as an AdventHealth Goal Getter during Tuesday night’s game at AMALIE Arena for spreading awareness about the importance of CPR in the community after he saved the life of his son, Levi, when the boy was struck by lightning.

Two and a half years ago, Levi was struck by lightning while boating near Riverview’s Williams Park. Levi, his parents and another sibling were enjoying an afternoon on their boat but noticed storm clouds off in the distance, so they decided to be proactive and head back in to avoid the storm. When they were getting ready to dock, Stock said he watched as Levi was struck by lightning.

“I saw the strike go through him. Never forget the moment, it’s the most powerful force I’ve ever felt in my life; it just rocked me back sitting on the little center console boat,” Stock said.

Fortunately, Stock was CPR-trained and certified and saved his son’s life.

“I started compressions and CPR immediately; he wasn’t breathing, he wasn’t responding. My wife dialed 911. In that time, and it kind of felt like an eternity going through that, but it was only four minutes before the ambulance showed up,” Stock said. “My wife stayed there (at the hospital), and at 2 a.m. she texted me, ‘he said three words,’ so that was a blessing, and a prayer answered.”

Levi has since made a full recovery.

Since the incident, Stock has made CPR training and education his mission, and he continues to work across the Tampa Bay area to share how important it is for people to know how to do it.

“You can watch a lot of videos online and see how CPR is done, but I’m so thankful; it was almost like it was second nature,” Stock said. “I really support the goal of the American Heart Association to have one person in each household trained in CPR. There are things where a perfectly healthy person could need CPR, and you just don’t want to not be equipped.”

Stock added that Levi also understands the gravity of sharing what he and his family experienced and spreading the word about how critical knowing CPR can be.

“He recognizes the significance and importance of his story and how he can affect other lives,” Stock said.

As part of Stock and 11-year-old Levi’s special night at the Lightning game, they and the rest of their family received a standing ovation from the crowd of thousands in attendance to see the Lightning play against the Ottawa Senators. Levi was also surprised with an autographed Andrei Vasilevskiy jersey. The Lightning’s star goaltender is Levi’s favorite player.

Hundreds of AdventHealth team members and their families went out to Tuesday night’s game, named Health and Wellness Night, where AdventHealth was the presenting sponsor.

As part of Health and Wellness Night, the AdventHealth FAN ZONE was open in Thunder Alley, allowing families to get up and be active before the game with air hockey and mini golf.

AdventHealth is the official health and wellness partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. For more information, visit https://campaign.adventhealth.com/lp/florida/west/sports-partnership/lightning.