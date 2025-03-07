Freedom Plaza is proud to celebrate that one of its residents, retired Rear Admiral Larry Chambers, is featured in the Smithsonian’s six-part documentary on the Vietnam War, now streaming on Apple TV+. Chambers, a resident of Freedom Plaza for 14 years, is the star of episode six, which highlights his historic contributions to the U.S. Navy.

A pioneer in military history, Chambers was the first African American to command a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and the first African American graduate of the United States Naval Academy to achieve flag rank. His role in the Vietnam War, including his leadership during the rescue of South Vietnamese refugees aboard the USS Midway, is a key moment explored in the documentary.

“This is an incredible opportunity for a global audience to hear Admiral Chambers’ firsthand account of history,” said Angie Roher, executive director at Freedom Plaza. “We are honored to have a resident whose legacy has shaped the course of American military history and inspired generations.”

Apple TV+ brings worldwide recognition to Chambers’ story, allowing viewers to see his extraordinary journey of service, resilience and breaking barriers. His achievements not only mark milestones in naval history but also reflect the challenges and triumphs of overcoming racial barriers in the military.

Chambers is featured in Apple TV+’s Vietnam: The War that Changed America documentary, released on January 31 and narrated by Ethan Hawke.

