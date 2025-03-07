By Pam Oakes

Looking for a convenient venue for a wedding reception or graduation party? The Summerfield Master Community Association in Riverview has opened its doors to anyone seeking an event space.

“It’s quite large — you can fit up to 100 people inside,” said Laura Petty-Green, the association’s office administrator. “It features a full catering kitchen with high-quality countertops, a full-sized fridge, and spacious restrooms.”

In addition to the indoor space, an outdoor common area is available with couches, chairs and a pergola providing a welcoming setting for social gatherings. According to Petty-Green, the venue hosted weddings, baby showers and graduations, making it a versatile option for any celebration.

Although the facility has always been available for rentals, recent efforts are aimed at increasing general awareness. Summerfield residents receive discounted rates, while nonresidents can book at a separate price. All rental revenue supports the facility’s maintenance, utilities and overall upkeep.

“It’s a beautiful space with great presentation value,” Petty-Green added. “Plus, it has its own dedicated parking right in front of the venue.”

Located just south of the Big Bend Road and U.S. 301 South intersection, Summerfield is one of Riverview’s older communities, with homes dating back to the 1980s. The amenity center, completed in 2021, was created to serve both residents and the general public. It is adjacent to the residential community center, which features a full-size gym, pools, and workout rooms.

Booking is simple through the community’s website, where potential renters can view pricing, check availability and explore frequently asked questions. Special promotions, such as discounted rates for June and Sundays, provide affordable options for those planning an event.

“Last year, we did a wine and cheese event and put the little twinkle lights all around the pergola. I mean, it was just really a lot of fun; it’s a great space,” Petty-Green said.

For more information or to book a reservation, interested parties can contact the association via phone, email, or through a link on the center’s website at www.oursummerfield.org or call 813-671-2005.