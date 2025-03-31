On the second Thursday of every month, young artists come together for a 90-minute session to create seasonal artwork at Grace at Lithia Church on Lithia Pinecrest Road. Led by watercolor artist Carol McSpadden, the free art classes provide children with the opportunity to explore their creativity using canvases, paints, brushes and their imagination.

McSpadden, who has been offering these classes for over a year, started them as a way to share her artistic talents and give back to the community through her church.

“I love to paint; I’ve been painting my whole life,” McSpadden said.

While she works with various mediums, watercolor is her preferred medium.

Each month, from 5-6:30 p.m., children gather to paint and create. In March, the theme was spring, and students had the option to freehand, draw or trace images before selecting a color palette for their paintings. The class provides all materials and brushes, allowing each child to make their masterpiece. After the children’s session, McSpadden teaches an adult art class from 7-8:30 p.m.

“Adults usually focus more on techniques, while kids are more spontaneous and creative,” she explained.

McSpadden, a retired elementary teacher, enjoys seeing her local grandchildren participate. They are frequent attendees at her classes, and their artwork adorns a wall in their home.

“I’ve always had a passion for art, having taken many art courses in college,” said McSpadden, who spent 34 years as a kindergarten-through-second-grade teacher. “This class is my way of sharing art with the community.”

Though McSpadden enjoys working with oil paints, acrylics and pastels, she has a special fondness for watercolor.

“Watercolor allows for so many techniques and lets me create very detailed work,” she said.

Her high school-age granddaughter, Rori, often helps during the classes.

“I love art and painting, and I enjoy helping the kids,” said Rori as she refilled the students’ water cups during a session.

The next class is scheduled for Thursday, April 10, at 5 p.m. for children and at 7 p.m. for adults. The sessions take place at Grace at Lithia Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. No experience is required, and all supplies are provided. Donations are welcome to help cover material costs. To reserve a spot, text 813-956-7144.