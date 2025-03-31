April is widely recognized as Autism Awareness Month. However, in 2021, National Autism Awareness Month was changed to Autism Acceptance Month. The purpose has remained the same — fostering understanding, acceptance and inclusion for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The goal is to move beyond simply raising awareness to meaningful acceptance, inclusion and celebration of neurodiversity. In Valrico, Torin Martial Arts Academy is accomplishing that mission every day.

Torin Martial Arts Academy opened in December 2024. Torin is owned by Adrian and Amanda Torin. They have a passion for inclusion for all individuals, whether neurotypical or neurodivergent.

Adrian has over 20 years of experience training and studying martial arts disciplines. Amanda began her career with a degree in speech pathology. She worked at a high school as a speech-language pathology assistant and developed a deep passion for working with individuals with disabilities, specifically those with autism. She followed her heart and earned a master’s in applied behavior analysis with an autism certification. In what one might consider an ironic turn of events, her son, Clayton, was diagnosed with level 2 autism. Amanda became a clinical autism specialist and returned to martial arts, becoming an adaptive personal trainer.

Amanda said that there are tremendous benefits to martial arts for kids on the spectrum.

“It is so beneficial for any neurodivergent individual. Often, they lack fine and gross motor skills and coordination. Martial arts really helps with coordination and focus,” Amanda said.

Individuals with ASD have different sensory needs. Torin Martial Arts modifies and adapts to meet those needs. Since opening, it has students who started in a one-on-one class and are now in classes with other students.

Everyone is welcome at Torin. The youngest client at Torin is 3 years old, and the oldest client is in their 40s. The classes are traditional karate style and kickboxing. It also trains and has students compete as part of the International Karate Sport League.

Amanda says that if you have not tried martial arts, you should. You will develop strength, flexibility and endurance.

“It is physical fitness. It is good for self-defense. You will learn new skills and have fun,” Amanda said.

Torin Martial Arts Academy is located at 3646 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. To find out more about all it offers, visit https://torinmartialarts.com/, email torinmaa@gmail.com or call 813-402-4045.