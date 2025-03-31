Tony Baroni had a bad experience buying his first home and was stuck in a stressful career he didn’t love.

Despite the bad experience, he had fallen in love with the process of buying and selling houses and saw real estate as a job he could truly excel in.

So, he went to real estate school and jumped into his career in real estate in 2005.

“I felt like I had a good handle on providing a great service and making sure the customer is happy at the end of the day,” Baroni said.

Now, Baroni is the CEO of the Tony Baroni Team with Keller Williams.

“I liked what their mission was, which is God, family and business — in that order,” he said about why he joined Keller Williams.

Keller Williams is also one of the top training companies in the world, which helped guide Baroni in his career change and the building of a successful team.

When Baroni isn’t working, he coaches youth sports and spends time with his family.

Baroni’s team does more than just help you buy or sell your home; it promises to positively impact lives and build loyal relationships with its customers.

When he was building his team, he looked for people who prioritized care. He knew he could teach real estate sales skills but couldn’t teach his agents how to care for their customers.

One of the team’s core focuses is giving back to the community. In 2007, the group started donating part of their commissions to local charities.

They also started a Call in to Win campaign with giveaways with community winners.

“We’re donating to charity, we’re also doing cool giveaways for people to participate in and the long play is for people to impact the community and help more people,” he said.

The Tony Baroni Team gets nearly 80 percent of its business from customer referrals who have had great experiences working with Baroni’s agents.

Tampa Bay Real Producers and the Tampa Bay Business Journal ranked Baroni’s the top team in 2024 across multiple counties.

“It’s all about hiring great people,” he said.

For more information on the Tony Baroni Team or to contact an agent to help buy or sell a home, visit www.tonybaroni.com.