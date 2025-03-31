By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

As the State Attorney in Hillsborough County, I meet with crime victims and their families every single day. It is my mission to make sure they feel supported and heard throughout the entire legal process. That is why every April, my office takes part in National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW). This year, it will be honored from Sunday through Saturday, April 6-12, and we will have new and impactful ways to connect with survivors to ensure they have the resources they need on the path to healing.

On Wednesday, April 9, my office will hold our second annual Victims’ Resource Fair at the University of Tampa’s Vaughn Center, located at 200 UT Poe Parkway in Tampa, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This event will bring together our incredible community partners to offer victims help and guidance. We know how scary it can be to become a victim of crime, and we want you to know there are resources in the community to help you navigate this difficult time.

We are also working to improve the victim experience by unveiling a Victim Toolkit. This new area on our website will act as a ‘one-stop shop’ for survivors that will help prepare them for the legal process and to provide help. Whether you are a victim of domestic violence, property fraud, or you’ve lost someone to homicide, this toolkit will provide helpful information for you and your family.

It is my mission to make victims and their families feel supported once their case reaches our office. In fact, I meet personally with every single family who has lost a loved one to homicide or traffic homicide. We grieve with you, and we stand with you in the fight for justice. It is important to know that if you are a crime victim, there is year-round support from our Victim Assistance Program. You are entitled to a victim advocate who can help navigate the process and even accompany you to court hearings. If you or someone you know is a victim of a crime, call the Victim Assistance Program at 813-272-6472.