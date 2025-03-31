Bevis Elementary School marked a significant milestone this year, celebrating its 25th anniversary with a festive event that highlighted the school’s rich history, its exceptional leadership and the lasting impact of its dedicated educators. The celebration, which brought together current students, staff, alumni and the community, honored the school’s growth and its commitment to academic excellence.

The theme for this year’s anniversary, ‘Still Blazing a Trail Through the 21st Century,’ was a nod to the school’s inaugural theme, a reflection of its continuous dedication to innovation and progress since its founding in 1998. The event showcased the legacy of Bevis Elementary as one of the top schools in the county and state.

The anniversary celebration kicked off with an inspiring performance by the Bevis ORFF musical percussion group, followed by a warm welcome from current Principal Rebecca Reeve, who has been part of the Bevis community since 2013 and assumed the role of principal in 2018. Cub Scout Pack 632 presented the colors, and the Bevis Chorus performed the national anthem, setting a patriotic tone for the occasion.

Reeve addressed the audience, thanking the community for its unwavering support and celebrating the school’s many accomplishments. She introduced Dr. Beverly Carbaugh, Bevis’s charter principal, who spoke fondly of the school’s founding vision and the incredible journey it has had over the last 25 years.

Throughout its history, Bevis Elementary has had four principals who have shaped its direction. Dr. Carbaugh served as the school’s first principal until 2004, followed by Trish Simonsen, who led the school until 2013. Melanie Cochrane then took the reins until 2018, and today Reeve continues to lead the school toward greater heights.

A special highlight of the event was recognizing the six teachers who have been with Bevis since its opening. These educators, including Michele Batchelder, Elaine Boone, Leigh Crosson, Ashley Dukes, Timothy Filipek and Michele Wolfe, continue to make an impact on the students they teach and mentor each day.

In addition, Reeve called up Dr. Carbaugh for a special recognition in the renaming of the media center to the Dr. Beverly Carbaugh Media Center.

Bevis Elementary’s legacy of excellence is evident in its consistent A rating, and its reputation as a top-performing school in both Hillsborough County and the state of Florida. Known for its student-centered approach, innovative programs and commitment to extracurricular activities, Bevis prepares students for academic success while fostering leadership, responsibility and respect.

Located at 5720 Osprey Ridge Rd. in Lithia, Bevis Elementary has grown from a new school in 1998 into a cornerstone of the community, shaping generations of learners. The school’s 25th anniversary celebration not only looked back on its history but also set the stage for its continued success in the years to come.