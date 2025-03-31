Newsome High School’s boys’ basketball team earned the top spot in the district this season, before falling short in the regional quarterfinals.

The team had an overall season record of 24-4 and went 3-0 against district opponents.

The team is led by head coach Barry Jacobs and senior point guard Ethan Moore.

Jacobs said Moore was one of the team’s stars and has been since his freshman year.

But Jacobs’ relationship with Moore goes way back. The coach met Moore at a basketball camp when the point guard was still in middle school.

Moore exhibited strong skills. In fact, Jacobs even asked him if he wanted to play with the older athletes during the camp. But Moore wanted to spend time with his friends in his age group.

“That’s just the type of guy [Moore] is,” Jacobs said. “He’s very loyal to his friends. He enjoys playing competitively, but he also enjoys just being around his friends.”

Moore is the leading scorer in Newsome history and has earned several well-deserved awards.

The Newsome team has been district champions in three of the last four seasons. Moore is the only player in the school’s history to win three district titles. The first title he won was during his freshman year, which he won alongside his older brother.

“It’s been a great year,” Jacobs said. “Obviously, winning three of the last four district titles is a great accomplishment, and we look forward to continued success.”

But this year, the team didn’t have to rely solely on Moore. Everyone from the team stepped up to spur the team to the district title.

Jacobs said they are fortunate to have several underclassmen, including a handful of seasoned sophomores, who can step into the vacancies left when this season’s seniors graduate.

While the season just ended at the beginning of February, the players are already hitting the weight room, looking to come back even stronger next fall.

Jacobs said having a stronger team made a big difference this year and is hoping to improve on that strength.

“We must get stronger this offseason,” he said. “That’s one of my top goals for this offseason.”