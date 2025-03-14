Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center invites the community to welcome spring with a series of fun-filled activities on Saturday, March 22, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. The event promises an engaging morning, featuring nature activity tables, trail walks, a free raffle, butterfly habitat tours and golf cart tours through the property.

The golf cart tours, utilizing a seven-passenger golf cart, will take guests on a 20-minute ride along two main trails, making it accessible for those who have difficulty walking. The trails are all less than a mile long. There will also be a 20-minute trail walk that will guide visitors along the third main trail, closer to the river. This walk is suitable for all ages.

“The raffle is free (donations always appreciated) and includes items such as a kids’ tent, backpack, nature journals and more,” said Dolly Cummings, director of Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center.

The event will also feature crafting activities, including pinecone bird feeders, vine wreaths, nature journals, seed bead jewelry and ‘Camp Bayou’ T-shirts. All supplies are provided. No registration is required for this free event, offering a wonderful opportunity to experience the natural beauty and educational programs at Camp Bayou.

“In the past, we’ve had about 150 people attend,” said Cummings. “We are hoping to grow attendance this year.”

Camp Bayou is home to 200 acres of county-owned land, managed by the nonprofit organization Bayou Outdoor Learning and Discovery Inc. (B.O.L.D.).

“Our center is a hidden gem here in South Hillsborough County,” said Cummings. “Whether guests opt for a leisurely walk on their own or schedule a program with our knowledgeable instructors, there is something for everyone.”

For those interested in a nocturnal adventure, save the date for a night paddle on Saturday, March 29, to explore the Little Manatee River after dark. Canoes and kayaks are available for $25 per boat, or $5 if you bring your own vessel. Registration is required; email campbayou@gmail.com or call 813-641-8545.

For those who are interested in helping with registered groups, Camp Bayou is looking for enthusiastic volunteers who love the outdoors and want to pass along that passion to others through hands-on activities, walks and canoe tours, as well as help with maintenance and exhibits. Contact Becki at 813-641-8545 or fill out the form at www.campbayou.org.

Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center is located 3 miles south of State Road 674 at the end of 24th St. SE in Ruskin. For more information, visit www.campbayou.org or call 813-641-8545.