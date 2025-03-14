Ballistic Dynamics

Ballistic Dynamics is a veteran-owned small business that has been providing firearms training, gunsmithing, self-defense consulting and firearms appraisal services to the South Tampa Bay area since 2019.

After a successful 20-year military career, owner Wesley Senn pursued his passion for firearms and custom gunsmithing. He attended Sonoran Desert Institute and earned an Associate of Science degree in firearms technology. He is also an avid shooter and an IDPA competitor. He holds multiple firearms instructor qualifications from the U.S. military as well as the NRA and is an NRA-certified range safety officer. Additionally, Ballistic Dynamics is federally licensed and insured.

Senn’s goal is to provide honest and consistent service for all your firearms needs, and he seeks to build long-lasting customer relationships built on integrity. For more information or to make an appointment, call 941-545-2158 or visit Ballistic Dynamics’ website at www.ballistic-consulting.com.

Papaya Primary Care Does Things Differently

Papaya Primary Care, located at 3113 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Papaya Primary Care does things differently so that its patients have quick access to quality care and less stress about cost. Instead of insurance billing, it operates using an affordable monthly membership in exchange for health care. Members have unlimited access to their provider without co-pays or after-visit fees. Free generic prescriptions are offered through its pharmacy partnership and a panel of screening labs are free to members every year.

Learn more at www.papayaprimarycare.com or by calling 813-669-0511. You can also schedule a no-obligation, 10-minute inquiry call to see if the clinic is right for you.

Valrico Welcomes New Reformer Pilates Studio

Pilates and Yoga enthusiasts in Valrico have a new reason to celebrate, as the grand opening of Prospective Pilates, a boutique studio offering reformer-based Pilates and yoga classes for all fitness levels. Founded by Denise Papajorgji, a Pilates and yoga instructor, the studio is dedicated to helping the community achieve their wellness goals through group classes in a supportive and welcoming environment. Specializing also in personalized instruction, the studio is proud to support breast cancer survivors with a unique opportunity to rebuild their strength and embrace life through reformer-based Pilates. The studio features state-of-the-art reformer tower machines, which provide low-impact, full-body workouts. Prospective Pilates invites all community members to experience the benefits of reformer Pilates. Prospective Pilates celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce.

Prospective Pilates is located at 4333 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico. For more information about the studio or to book your first class, visit Prospective Pilates’ website at https://prospectivepilates.com/ or call the studio at 813-690-8470.





Celebrate St. Patty’s Day At Cypress Creek

They say “everyone is Irish on St. Patty’s Day” in the Cypress Creek family, and St. Patty’s Day also reflects the heritage of the Cypress Creek owner Jim Biggins. Celebrating this day with family, friends and neighbors has been the Cypress Creek tradition for many years. There will be live music from the Irish Ramblers, Irish food, green beer and prizes to enjoy. You are invited to join in on Tuesday, March 18, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care, located at 970 Cypress Village Blvd. in Sun City Center. Please RSVP at 813-633-7777 or marketing@cypresscreekalf.com.

Gentle Touch Estate Sales

Based in Apollo Beach, Gentle Touch Estate Sales specializes in providing comprehensive estate liquidation. When someone passes away, moves or downsizes, it comes in to organize and price the entire contents of the household and ensure a large, organized sale of their possessions. Its team of experts handles every aspect of the estate sale process, including pricing, staging, cleaning out after the sale and execution.

For more information, visit its website at https://gentletouchestatesales.com/ or call 813-812-0780.

AM Design & Services

AM Design & Services, owned by Abi Merkle, is a creative studio that designs business success through graphic design, social media and branding. It helps businesses across the country launch and reorganize their advertising and marketing efforts to elevate their business to the next level.

With over 20 years in corporate retail advertising, AM Designs & Services understands more than just advertising and marketing; it understands how businesses can work, and it strives to bring out-of-the-box ideas to the table. AM Designs & Services celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce.

To find out more, visit its website at https://amdesignservice.com/ or call 813-308-9819.