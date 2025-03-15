The 15th annual Crawfish Festival is set to be another hit for the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Founders Square Park, located at Winthrop Town Centre. Chris Ligori & Associates, Attorneys at Law, serves as the event’s title sponsor. Entry to the festival is free, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Hosted by the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club, the festival’s proceeds benefit the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports both local and global community initiatives.

In addition to the great food and live music by Tommy RoXX, families can enjoy a dedicated children’s area with fun activities for all ages. Admission and parking are free.

For food enthusiasts, the festival will feature a Cajun-style crawfish dinner (approximately 2 lbs. of crawfish with corn and potatoes) for $25. Additional offerings include pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, red beans and rice, chicken and sausage gumbo, crawfish étouffée, Broussard’s dirty rice and more.

Thanks to the success of last year’s festival, the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club Foundation awarded over $35,000 to a variety of local and global causes. Donation requests are submitted by active members and are awarded based on alignment with the Rotary club’s mission to alleviate poverty, illiteracy, hunger and disease. The 2024-25 recipients include organizations such as the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology, Senior Connection Center, YMCA Camp Cristina, ECHO of Brandon, Hillsborough County Public Schools’ Migrant Education Program and many others.

The FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club meets weekly on Mondays at 12 p.m. at JF Kicks Restaurant, located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit https://fishhawkriverviewrotary.org/. Tickets for the Crawfish Festival can be purchased at www.luvcrawfish.com.