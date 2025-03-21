By Amber Aaron

The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce is committed to championing policies that foster economic growth, support local businesses and enhance our community’s prosperity. As part of its ongoing advocacy efforts, the chamber hosted its annual Tallahassee Trek Presented by TECO at the state capitol to engage directly with legislators on key issues that impact our business community. This trip is a vital opportunity to ensure that the voices of Brandon’s businesses are heard, advocating for policies that promote a strong workforce, economic development and a thriving business environment. Together, everyone can shape a legislative agenda that paves the way for continued success and innovation in our region.

Here are the chamber’s 2025 Legislative Priorities and upcoming events hosted by its Government & Economic Affairs Committee:

Transportation

Investing in Infrastructure for East Hillsborough County: Advocate for increased roadway and infrastructure appropriations to enhance transportation networks, reduce commute times and support the region’s growing population and economy.

Support for Regional Transportation Planning: Promote the continued merger of the metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) for Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties to streamline regional planning and funding for critical transportation projects.

Education

Expanding Workforce Education Funding: Champion increased state investment in workforce education programs, including dedicated funding for apprenticeship and trade opportunities to address labor shortages and strengthen the local workforce.

Reducing Regulatory Burdens on Schools: Support the continued reduction of overly burdensome regulations on both traditional public schools and charter schools, enabling educators to focus on improving student outcomes.

Business

Eliminating the Commercial Lease Tax: Advocate for the continued reduction and eventual elimination of the commercial lease tax to ease the financial burden on businesses and stimulate economic growth.

Hurricane Relief and Recovery: Back a comprehensive hurricane relief package in response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, prioritizing measures that simplify the rebuilding process for homeowners and small businesses.

Insurance Reform for Affordable Coverage: Push for continued insurance reforms to lower premiums and reduce costs for both homeowners and businesses, ensuring access to affordable and reliable coverage.

Housing

Advancing Workforce Housing Solutions: Support initiatives to increase the availability of workforce housing in East Hillsborough County by streamlining permitting processes, reducing bureaucratic red tape, and encouraging the development of affordable housing options.

On Wednesday, April 23, at 8 a.m., there is the Good Morning Brandon ‘Education’ event at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

On Thursday, May 1, at 11:30 a.m., there is the Synergy Luncheon ‘Disaster Preparedness’ event at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Register for events at https://brandonchamber.com/.