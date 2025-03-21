Three years since its launch, applications are being accepted for another round of scholarships issued in memory of Ernest Fernandez Jr., a career educator and past president of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

The aim is to benefit Brandon High School graduates, in a posthumous tribute spearheaded by past chamber presidents Melissa Snively and Sandra Murman. Snively is a past school board member and chair, and Murman is a past Hillsborough County commissioner.

According to Snively, the chamber, through membership support, and the nonprofit Angel Foundation FL, through which the scholarships are issued, are “honored to support the exceptional seniors of Brandon High School.”

The scholarship program, Snively added, “reflects our commitment to empowering young leaders and honoring the legacy of Mr. Hernandez, who was deeply invested in the success of our community.”

Fernandez died on December 20, 2021, at age 83, leaving behind a career in education that spanned 42 years with Hillsborough County Public Schools, where he worked as a teacher, principal and administrator with an eventual focus on adult and community education.

Born on December 2, 1938, in Ybor City, the lifelong Tampa resident attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy, The University of Tampa and the University of South Florida. Fernandez served as a Brandon Academy administrator from 1973 through 1986 and was active in the Brandon community, including as a past chamber chair.

Longtime chamber member Mary Odum, who serves on the scholarship committee, remembers Fernandez fondly, both as a friend and devoted community leader. She served with Fernandez on district and chamber committees concerned with education issues.

“He served among some really classy guys,” Odum said.

She noted Earl Lennard, a Brandon High School graduate and past superintendent of schools; Joe Perez, charter principal of Rodgers Middle School in Riverview, after serving as Durant High School’s principal; Ron Frost, the charter principal of Durant High School in Plant City; Charlie Harris, the charter principal of Bloomingdale High School; Vince Thompson, the charter principal of Riverview High School, and his successor, Robert Heilmann; and Lyle Flagg, who was principal at Brandon before becoming the charter principal at Armwood High School.

“Ernie stood tall among them and had the biggest heart,” Odum said. “He always had very, very good ideas about how we could enrich programs for Hillsborough County students. And once he gave you his word, it was a bond and he would follow through.”

As for the next round of scholarship winners, Snively said, “We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have as they pursue their education and career goals.”

Scholarship applications will be accepted through Monday, March 31. Contact the guidance office at Brandon High. Call the Brandon Chamber at 813-689-1221. Visit www.brandonchamber.com.