2025 Congressional Art Competition

Each spring, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors an art competition for high school students. This nationwide competition provides students with an excellent opportunity to showcase their talent. All high school students who reside in Florida’s 16th Congressional District are eligible to participate. The deadline to submit artwork is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 21.

Students will need to submit their art competition form online at https://buchanan.house.gov/congressional-art-competition, and the entries should be mailed or delivered to one the district office locations: 8433 Enterprise Circle, Ste. 210, in Bradenton (941-951-6643) or Vonderburg Dr., Ste. 303, in Brandon (813-657-1013). The entries will be judged by an independent selection committee. The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the United States Capitol alongside artwork from every congressional district across the country. In a separate category, Congressman Vern Buchanan will award a ‘Facebook Fan Favorite!’.

From Monday, May 5, through Friday, May 9, Buchanan will be displaying the submissions on his Facebook page. The piece that receives the highest number of likes and shares combined will be named the Facebook Fan Favorite. The winner’s art piece will hang in Buchanan’s Washington, D.C., office for one year. The next two top scorers will hang in his Bradenton and Brandon offices for one year.

Mystery Book Club Meets At Bloomingdale Public Library

The Mystery Book Club meets at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library on the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. The next meeting will be on April 3, at which the book for discussion is The Antique Hunter’s Guide To Murder, by C.L. Miller. The book selected for the May 1 meeting is The Bone Code, by Kathy Reichs. These meetings are open to the public and the book club always enjoys welcoming new members. The Bloomingdale Regional Public Library is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Tampa Bay HEAT Spring Market

The Tampa Bay HEAT is a resource for the homeschool community. To date, it has over 900 families and is continuing to grow. It has outgrown its building and has been raising money for The Big Dream Fund, which is a fund for a new facility for it to continue serving the community. It comes alongside other homeschooling families to help foster positive growth by offering classes, field trips, clubs, sports and much more. HEAT will be hosting a spring market with a wide variety of vendors on Saturday, April 5, at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. The event will run from 9 a.m.-12 Noon.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Foundation’s Summer Youth Academy

Teenagers who dream of being a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue firefighter have a chance to live their dreams now.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Foundation is hosting the 2025 Summer Youth Fire Academy, and students have until Friday, March 28, to apply for the two-week summer program. Visit https://hcfl.gov/residents/public-safety/fire-rescue/summer-youth-fire-academy for more information.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue instructors will teach the students hands-on lessons and the multiple roles that firefighters have in their jobs. Applicants must be high school students or graduating seniors between the ages of 14-18.

The academy is free. Classes will be held Monday, June 9, through Friday, June 20, at the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Headquarters, located at 9450 E. Columbus Dr. in Tampa. Uniforms, lunches, snacks, water and sports drinks will be provided. Attendance is mandatory for all days.

Applicants must submit their application by 5 p.m. on March 28 at https://hcfl.gov/syfa.

St. Stephen Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview, will be providing its annual fish fry on Fridays during the period of Lent from March 7 through April 11. The menu includes a fish dinner, combo fish and shrimp dinner, shrimp dinner or cheese pizza and include french fries and a choice of coleslaw or applesauce. A children’s menu is also available. Meals are offered as a drive-through, carryout or dine-in option from 4:30-7 p.m.

Pickleball With An Impact

Impact is holding a pickleball fundraiser on Saturday, May 3, at High 5 Inc., located at 405 Beverley Blvd. in Brandon. The tournament will include both singles and doubles competitions, and there is sure to be a lots of fun and laughs, as well as some serious pickleball play. The Impact Program promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens through Teen Impact, to parents through its Parent Program and to teachers and other youth leaders through Classroom Education.

Register at www.whatisimpact.com/events; register early, before Friday, April 18, to receive a T-shirt.