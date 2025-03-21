The fourth annual Race for Education, which is co-hosted by Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) and the Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF), will take place in Tampa on Saturday, April 12.

Race proceeds are used by HEF to fund engaging ways to improve the mental and physical wellness of students in the district.

HEF President and CEO Anna Corman said that HEF loves the impact the event has on local schools.

“The Race for Education is one of our favorite events of the year! It’s a fantastic way to bring the community together in support of education in Hillsborough County. The funds raised directly support our school and classroom enrichment grants, empowering teachers and schools to create meaningful activities that promote health and wellness for students,” Corman said.

Last year, just over 1,000 community members participated in the event, which has both a 5K and 1-mile distance. This year, the race is expected to be even bigger. The race starts in front of Blake High School and both courses take participants over the Hillsborough River.

Bo Orr, literacy coach at Armwood High School and member of the Brandon Running Association, participated with his wife, Hillary, and son, Liam.

“As runners, we really enjoyed the course, especially getting to run parts of Tampa that we usually don’t get to. The views from the bridge overpass were fantastic,” Orr said.

For Orr and the teachers who participate, it means a tremendous amount to see the community’s support.

“As an educator and parent of an HCPS student, it was a great experience to run with my family and share with my son how many people there are in the county working hard to provide an education to all of our young people and to improve our community as a whole,” Orr said.

Both 5K and 1-mile participants receive a race shirt and finisher’s medal. Top age-group 5K finishers will receive awards. To register for the race, visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/tampa/hef5k.

To learn more about HEF, visit https://educationfoundation.com/.