Annual Masterworks Chorus

On Wednesday, April 2, two choirs from East Bay High School will perform in their 11th annual Masterworks Concert. The concert will feature two choral masterworks accompanied by string orchestra, percussion and professional soloists; orchestral chamber music; and organ music.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church, located at 106 11th Ave. NE in Ruskin. Tickets are $10 plus fees and are available at https://teachtix.com/eastbaychorus/masterworks-concert, by calling 813-469-4020, or by emailing brian.nesmith@hcps.net.

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) held its Fabulous February Gala fundraiser at Southshore Falls on February 1. It was a lovely afternoon. The East Bay Choral Group was melodiously fantastic, the food was delicious and the 36 gift baskets up for auction were creative and fun. ABWC raised over $3000 for the ABWC 2025 College Scholarship fund. At the Wednesday, April 9, luncheon, the ABWC will have a spring hat parade and contest.

The luncheon will be at the Moose Lodge #183, located at 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin, from 12 Noon-2 p.m. Reservations and payments must be received by the Wednesday before the luncheon. Contact Claudia Gassett at 352-258-4580 for menu details and reservations.

If you wish to learn more about the ABWC, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact the second vice president of membership, Liz Pedersen, at 813-777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The South Bay Genealogical Society meeting will be at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin, on Tuesday, March 18. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Following lunch, at 1 p.m. the guest speaker, Carol Rooksby, Weidlich will present ‘What’s in Your Genealogy Toolbox?’

The cost is $18 per person per meal and presentation. For reservations and meal choices, call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

The Campaign Against Human Trafficking Bingo Fundraiser

The Campaign Against Human Trafficking invites you to the Luck of the Irish Bingo fundraising event on Sunday, March 16, from 2-5 p.m. at the Atrium Building’s Florida Room, located at N. Course Lane in Sun City Center. You could win $100 cover-all and $50 for each game. Wear something green and get a free cover-all card with purchase. There are raffle gifts galore, and the leprechaun may have some surprises.

Beth Israel Congregation Presents The Riverside Jukebox Band

On Sunday, April 6, Beth Israel Congregation will present the Riverside Jukebox Band at Kings Point Veterans Theater, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center, from 2-4 p.m. This outstanding band includes 16 musicians from across the Tampa Bay area. The band will play music from the big band era to the 1980s. American standards from the Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington era will be combined with the danceable pop music of the Beatles, Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire. Vocalists Anita Martin and Charlie Snyder will be featured. There will also be a guest appearance by Faye Nepon.

Tickets cost $18 each, made out to Beth Israel Congregation and mailed to Jo-Ellen Bromberg, 2005 Sifield Greens Way, Sun City Center, Florida 33573. The deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, March 31.

Community Action Board Scholarships

The Community Action Board of Hillsborough County represents the lower-income population of East Hillsborough County. It offers two $2,500 and four $5,000 year scholarships for both technical colleges and four-year universities. Students can also reapply each year for funding. Applicants must be Hillsborough County residents, have a minimum 2.0 GPA and have a household income below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Applications can be found at www.hcfl.gov/education. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 14.

St. Stephen Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview, will be providing its annual fish fry on Fridays during the period of Lent from March 7 through April 11. The menu includes a fish dinner, combo fish and shrimp dinner, shrimp dinner or cheese pizza and include french fries and a choice of coleslaw or applesauce. A children’s menu is also available. Meals are offered as a drive-through, carryout or dine-in option from 4:30-7 p.m.

The Florida Strawberry Festival Raffles A 2025 Corvette For Charity

The Florida Strawberry Festival is proud to announce its continued partnership with Stingray Chevrolet and Unity in the Community for the 16th annual Chevrolet Charity Raffle. This year’s raffle features a brand-new 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2LT, generously donated by Stingray Chevrolet, with all proceeds benefiting Unity in the Community, a local organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged families and youth programs in Plant City.

To enter, please visit www.stingraychevrolet.com/chevrolet-charity-raffle-entry-form/. Tickets are $5 each, and the drawing will take place on Sunday, March 9, at 5 p.m.

SouthShore Women’s Luncheon

All women are invited to a Ladies’ Luncheon on Tuesday, April 8. Please join in at the Fellowship Hall of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. The doors open at 11 a.m.; the program runs from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

‘No Crisis in the Kitchen’ is the luncheon theme, hosted by the SouthShore Women’s Connection. Its feature will be Mary Katherine Alston, veteran and owner of Long Legs Shortbread. Wear your favorite apron. The guest speaker, Cassidy Glo Novak, will share ‘Crisis Reveals the Cracks.’ You’ll also enjoy a delicious lunch prepared by a local caterer for only $22 (including a full salad bar and dessert). As always, the luncheon will have fun door prizes.

Impact’s Got Talent

Impact, a local charity promoting healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers and other youth leaders through classroom education, is holding its Impact’s Got Talent event on Friday, April 11. The event will take place at Fellowship Baptist Church of Thonotosassa, located at 13515 U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa.

Impact is looking for vocalists, actors, dancers (solos, duets and groups), musicians, etc., from grades K-12 to audition for the event. All acts must be under three minutes long. The grand prize is $250.

Auditions will be held Sunday, March 9, from 1-5 p.m. at Dance Quest International, located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Contact Jennifer Crum at 863-661-3236 or crummiej2@gmail.com for an audition time.