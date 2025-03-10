Established in 1920, the Tampa Museum of Art stands as a beacon of culture and education in the heart of downtown Tampa. Celebrating over a century of artistic excellence, the museum offers a rich tapestry of experiences, ranging from ancient treasures to contemporary expressions.

The museum’s commitment to education and community engagement shines through its Vinik Family Education Center. This facility provides a variety of year-round art classes, insightful lectures, and engaging tours for all ages, fostering artistic discovery and learning. Through innovative outreach programs, the museum extends its reach, offering art-therapy-informed initiatives and creative platforms for diverse community segments.

One of its art therapy programs, called Art on the Spectrum, is geared towards families with children on the autism spectrum.

“The museum is always looking for ways to be more accessible to our community,” said the museum’s digital media producer, Caitlin Peterson. “One day, we had a guest mention that she had delayed bringing her daughter to the museum for fear of how her daughter may react to the crowds. We started a conversation with CARD-USF regarding working on an initiative to ensure the museum felt more inclusive. After speaking with them both, they had a great time and thoroughly enjoyed the museum. Just conversing with them and letting them know that we have accommodation and would always welcome everyone, they were much more relaxed.”

Art on the Spectrum takes place on the last Sunday of every month at the museum from 9-10 a.m. No registration is required for this sensory-friendly hour. Guests can purchase their admission tickets online through the museum’s website.

“Admission is at the regular museum price, with many discounts available every day for college students, military, artists, educators and more,” Peterson said. “Enjoy exploring the museum in a calm, low-crowd environment with sensory-friendly tools and supportive assistance on hand. Noise-canceling headphones and other sensory items are available for borrowing at the front desk.”

The museum is proud to be listed as ‘Autism Friendly’ in the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) Autism Friendly Business Directory.

“Our full and part-time staff has received training from CARD-USF to better understand and address the unique needs of visitors on the autism spectrum,” Peterson said. “Exhibition-related touchable items are part of those sensory opportunities. They help not only provide sensory support, but they also enrich the learning experience.”

If you would like to learn more about Art on the Spectrum or other programs offered at the Tampa Museum of Art, visit https://tampamuseum.org or call 813-274-8130. The museum is located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza in downtown Tampa.