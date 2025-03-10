Financial security isn’t just about numbers — it’s about creating security, peace of mind and a future that aligns with your goals and dreams. In an industry where many firms focus more on profits than people, finding a financial advisor who truly prioritizes clients can be a challenge.

That’s where SouthShore Wealth Management stands apart. Built on the belief that service and trust should come before sales, this Sun City Center-based firm is redefining what it means to put clients first.

Founded with a mission to provide independent, personalized financial guidance, SouthShore Wealth Management offers a full suite of services, including investment management, retirement planning, annuities, life insurance and long-term care solutions. Operating as a fiduciary, SouthShore Wealth Management will act in the clients’ best interests, ensuring recommendations are based on individual goals rather than corporate agendas.

With a fee-based structure, its success is directly tied to the financial well-being of its clients, fostering trust and alignment every step of the way.

“At the end of the day, financial security is one of the most critical aspects of a person’s life, right up there with faith, family and health,” said Mike McCormick, founder and wealth manager. “We take that responsibility seriously, and we are here for our clients whenever they need us.”

McCormick has over 27 years of experience in the financial industry. After spending much of his career at large investment firms, he saw how many advisors were pressured to promote products rather than focus on what was truly best for their clients. That realization led him to take a different approach, creating a firm where service, integrity, and personal attention come first.

SouthShore Wealth Management operates with a concierge-level service model, ensuring clients always receive timely, proactive communication. Calls are answered by a live person, and emails and voicemails receive responses within 24 hours, often much sooner.

Regular check-ins, structured quarterly meetings and an open-door policy encourage clients to stay engaged with their financial plans. Whether planning for retirement, growing a business or seeking financial security, SouthShore Wealth Management is committed to helping clients navigate their financial future with confidence.

For those seeking a financial partner who values relationships over revenue, SouthShore Wealth Management offers free, no-obligation consultations, helping individuals and families build a secure future, one personalized plan at a time.

For more information or to schedule your free consultation, please call the office at 813-499-9247 or visit www.southshorewlth.com.