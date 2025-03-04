Circle F Dude Ranch Camp, a beloved institution located in Lake Wales, is more than just a summer camp. The ranch was founded in 1952 as a traditional sleepaway summer camp for girls and boys ages 6-16 rooted in a classic dude ranch experience. Owned and operated by Reed Fischbach, the camp offers a year-round haven for adventure and education. Since its inception, Circle F has been a destination for outdoor enthusiasts, school groups and families seeking a unique experience.

During the summer, Circle F becomes a bustling hub of activity, welcoming approximately 200 campers per session. These sessions are evenly split between boys and girls, creating a balanced and inclusive environment. Campers can look forward to a wide array of activities, including horseback riding, waterfront activities, arts, team and individual sports, ax throwing and climbing towers. The ranches activities are designed to build character and foster individual growth through experiences for all the campers.

Fischbach’s passion for running Circle F is evident in his day-to-day interactions with campers.

“I enjoy walking the grounds and meeting the campers,” said Fischbach. “It’s always interesting learning about why they love Circle F, and they ask great questions.”

What sets Circle F apart from other camps is its commitment to quality and professionalism. The camp boasts year-round, highly trained professional staff, a pristine private lake and a private herd of over 50 horses. These elements contribute to the camp’s unique charm and appeal.

Looking ahead to the summer, Fischbach is excited to highlight several new upgrades and improvements.

“We have been upgrading facilities and revamping the riding program with new horses and tack,” he noted.

This dedication to continuous improvement ensures that returning campers and new visitors alike will have an enhanced experience.

As Circle F Dude Ranch Camp prepares to celebrate its 74th summer, Fischbach is eager to share this milestone with the community.

“We operate year-round with outdoor education programs for school groups and group rentals of 50 to 250 people,” said Fischbach. “We’ve had some groups that have been coming for 40 years.”

For more information about Circle F Dude Ranch Camp and its year-round offerings, visit https://circlefduderanchcamp.com/ or contact the office directly at 863-676-4113. The camp is located at 5301 Dude Ranch Rd. in Lake Wales.