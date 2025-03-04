Summer is the perfect time to give your child’s brain a boost. Mathnasium believes that learning math doesn’t have to stop when school’s out. Its summer programs are designed for students from prekindergarten through 12th grade, making sure every child has a chance to stay sharp, build confidence and even enjoy the process of learning.

Mathnasium’s personalized approach ensures that each child gets the right support. Whether your child is in elementary school working on building a strong foundation, a middle schooler looking to catch up or get ahead or a high schooler tackling advanced math, its expert instructors will tailor lessons to fit their needs. Mathnasium helps students not only understand math concepts but also feel more confident when approaching them.

“We offer flexibility that allows your child to learn from wherever you are this summer, whether in-center or virtually,” said Mathnasium owner Becky McDaniels. “It is a joy having the kids join us in the summer to keep their math skills sharp. The kids have a huge opportunity for growth, as they can truly focus on new skills while reviewing prior skills without homework and testing stress. It is so fun to see their confidence soar and their faces shine.”

Students at Mathnasium will receive a comprehensive assessment and a customized learning plan that details summer goals for long-term success. Live face-to-face instruction is offered both in-center and virtually.

Mathnasium has a proven teaching method that results in true understanding and increased confidence, along with reward opportunities and so much more.

“Our hope for summer learning is that each child who walks in our door has a better understanding of math and potentially a new or increased love for learning,” McDaniels said. “We ultimately want to help the students avoid the summer slide and walk into their new classroom in the fall being well prepared for the new school year with a boost of confidence and a big smile on their faces.”

Mathnasium knows that summer is all about having fun, which is why it makes math sessions engaging and interactive. For younger kids, it uses hands-on activities and games that make learning feel like playing. For older students, it challenges them with problems that keep their minds sharp and help them get ready for more advanced work ahead.

In addition to improving math skills, Mathnasium focuses on developing critical thinking, problem-solving and study habits — skills that will benefit your child in every subject, now and in the future. Whether your child is simply reviewing concepts or preparing for more challenging coursework, Mathnasium summer program ensures they’re prepared for the next school year.

Give your child the gift of confidence and growth this summer. The Mathnasium of Brandon center is located at 1048 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, call 813-655-MATH (6284) or visit www.mathnasium.com/brandon, where you can also get started and see how “Mathnasium changes lives through math.”