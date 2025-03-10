Ballistic Dynamics

Ballistic Dynamics is a veteran-owned small business that has been providing firearms training, gunsmithing, self-defense consulting and firearms appraisal services to the South Tampa Bay area since 2019.

After a successful 20-year military career, owner Wesley Senn pursued his passion for firearms and custom gunsmithing. He attended Sonoran Desert Institute and earned an Associate of Science degree in firearms technology. He is also an avid shooter and an IDPA competitor. He holds multiple firearms instructor qualifications from the U.S. military as well as the NRA and is an NRA-certified range safety officer. Additionally, Ballistic Dynamics is federally licensed and insured.

Senn’s goal is to provide honest and consistent service for all your firearms needs, and he seeks to build long-lasting customer relationships built on integrity. For more information or to make an appointment, call 941-545-2158 or visit Ballistic Dynamics’ website at www.ballistic-consulting.com.





Dollface Lashes, Makeup & Facials Boutique

Makeup and the application thereof were the launching points for Dollface Lashes, Makeup & Facials Boutique. Owner Felicia Stone doubled as a make-up artist for premier cosmetic company Merle Norman Cosmetics while working as an RN. Makeup is her true passion, and Stone believes that it is meant to enhance your natural beauty and believes in a ‘pretty and polished’ appearance. For those that prefer a more Hollywood look, Dollface is more than capable and excited to provide glam. Along with makeup services, Dollface also offers lashes, facials and brow services, and much more. Stone looks forward to providing stellar makeup services coupled with timeless customer service. Dollface is located at 3105 King Fern Dr. in Wimauma. You can visit its website at www.dollfacebyfelicia.com or call 574-807-5311 for more information and to make an appointment.





Celebrate St. Patty’s Day At Cypress Creek

They say “everyone is Irish on St. Patty’s Day” in the Cypress Creek family, and St. Patty’s Day also reflects the heritage of the Cypress Creek owner Jim Biggins. Celebrating this day with family, friends and neighbors has been the Cypress Creek tradition for many years. There will be live music from the Irish Ramblers, Irish food, green beer and prizes to enjoy. You are invited to join in on Tuesday, March 18, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care, located at 970 Cypress Village Blvd. in Sun City Center. Please RSVP at 813-633-7777 or marketing@cypresscreekalf.com.

AM Design & Services

AM Design & Services, owned by Abi Merkle, is a creative studio that designs business success through graphic design, social media and branding. It helps businesses across the country launch and reorganize their advertising and marketing efforts to elevate their business to the next level.

With over 20 years in corporate retail advertising, AM Designs & Services understands more than just advertising and marketing; it understands how businesses can work, and it strives to bring out-of-the-box ideas to the table. AM Designs & Services celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce.

To find out more, visit its website at https://amdesignservice.com/ or call 813-308-9819.

State Farm Agent Earns Prestigious Designation

Local State Farm agent Melissa Snively has earned the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation from the American College of Financial Services, marking a significant achievement in her commitment to providing expert financial guidance and life insurance planning. The CLU designation is recognized as the gold standard in life insurance planning, equipping professionals with advanced knowledge in risk management, estate planning and wealth preservation. With this designation, Snively is now even better positioned to help individuals, families and business owners navigate the complexities of life insurance and create tailored financial protection strategies.

Snively’s office is located at 16209 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. For additional information, visit its website at www.melissayouragent.com.

Gentle Touch Estate Sales

Based in Apollo Beach, Gentle Touch Estate Sales specializes in providing comprehensive estate liquidation. When someone passes away, moves or downsizes, it comes in to organize and price the entire contents of the household and ensure a large, organized sale of their possessions. Its team of experts handles every aspect of the estate sale process, including pricing, staging, cleaning out after the sale and execution.

For more information, visit its website at https://gentletouchestatesales.com/ or call 813-812-0780.

Southshore Coastal Insurance

Southshore Coastal Insurance is a veteran and family-owned, independent insurance agency located at 605 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin that has been serving the community with integrity and dedication for years. As a family, it understands the importance of trust and reliability, and it brings that same commitment to every client it serves. Being independent allows Southshore Coastal Insurance to offer personalized coverage options from a wide range of providers, ensuring it finds the best fit for everyone’s needs. The agency’s veteran background shapes its approach to customer service, emphasizing discipline, respect and commitment to going the extra mile. Whether you are looking for home, auto, life or business insurance, Southshore Coastal Insurance is there to guide you.

Visit its website at www.southshorecoastal.com or call 813-922-4049 for more information.