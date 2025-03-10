Peoples Gas and Tampa Electric (TECO) and the University of Florida (UF) Lastinger Center for Learning’s New Worlds Reading Initiative hosted a Family Literacy Event on January 30 at Warren Hope Dawson Elementary School in observance of Celebrate Literacy Week.

Attendees enjoyed a bilingual read-aloud, reading activities and meet and greets with Clifford the Big Red Dog. Local students and their family members received a free copy of Hello Ocean (or, in Spanish, Hola Mar), by Pam Muñoz Ryan, and a copy of The Little Red Fort, by Brenda Maier, to enjoy at home.

“Peoples Gas and Tampa Electric are proud to promote children’s literacy with New Worlds Reading,” said Kandi Floyd, director of external affairs for Peoples Gas. “Programs that help children learn and grow are how we build strong communities for future generations of Floridians.”

TECO’s support of New Worlds Reading has helped ship more than 8 million books to Florida VPK through fifth graders who are not yet reading on their grade level.

“We’re grateful for TECO’s unwavering support of New Worlds Reading,” said David Bryant, development director for New Worlds Reading. “Together, we can empower Florida’s next generation of readers as they strengthen their literacy skills and uncover a love of books.”

New Worlds Reading is Florida’s free, at-home program that helps eligible VPK through fifth graders strengthen literacy skills and spark a lifelong love of reading. Enrolled children receive nine free books that they choose each school year through fifth grade, along with reading activities and resources families can use to help build kids’ reading skills. Books and materials are available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and braille. New Worlds Reading is administered by the UF Lastinger Center for Learning. Book titles are selected in partnership with the Florida Department of Education and Scholastic.

Families interested in receiving books and reading activities from New Worlds Reading can apply at www.newworldsreading.com.

Florida companies interested in earning dollar-for-dollar tax credits for donations to support the state’s young readers can learn more at www.newworldsreading.com/fl/en/donations.html.