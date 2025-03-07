Did you know that April is Water Conservation Month? This year is the 27th anniversary of our celebrations. We should care about saving potable water in our landscapes because it is drinking water. About 1,000 people move to Florida daily, which increases demand for water, a nonrenewable resource. To make sure there is enough to go around, each of us needs to consider ways we can save this precious, necessary and critical resource.

Below are examples of Florida-Friendly Landscaping principles and related practices that conserve water. All the suggestions will save water and money at no-to-minimal cost to you.

With summer temperatures here already, homeowners need to know that their irrigation system is working properly.

At least once a month, turn on your irrigation system and walk the zones to be sure heads are not broken, misdirected or leaking.

If you are a high-water user — 15,000 gallons per month or more — you may qualify for a free irrigation evaluation. Call the number below and ask for Will or Heather for more information.

Your rain shut-off device may not be working if your irrigation system is operating when it is raining.

Grow drought-tolerant plants which require minimal-to-no supplemental water after establishment.

Hydrozone your plants by grouping them according to their watering needs.

Plant ground covers instead of turfgrass where turf is not purposeful. Turfgrass purposes can include play areas for children or pet areas for dogs. If you live in a deed-restricted community, check the restrictions before making changes.

Consider creating a rain garden in a low area of your landscape to decrease some of the stormwater runoff from your yard.

Mulch landscape beds (2-3 inches deep after settling). Mulch is beneficial because it retains moisture in the soil.

Apply 1/2 to 3/4-inch of water (irrigation or rainfall) per watering event. Use a rain gauge to determine the amount of rainfall received, view and then empty it. You can also do a ‘catch can test’ to determine the amount of water your in-ground irrigation system is providing in each zone.

Microirrigation is great for landscape beds. Compared to traditional in-ground irrigation systems, this option provides gallons of water per hour, not gallons per minute. We offer three types of microirrigation workshops: traditional, vegetable and container/hanging plants.

Rainwater harvesting is another workshop offered monthly from February through November. You can use the water conserved in a rain barrel for your landscape plants, not edibles, because of the chemical composition of roof structures.

All of us have a stake in and impact the future. Conserving water in our landscapes is easy and important. Our upcoming workshops are available at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/events/?location=hillsborough.

Call our office, 813-744-5519, for more information about these water-saving tips. If you are not a Hillsborough County resident, please contact your local UF/IFAS Extension office.

Contact: labarber@ufl.edu.