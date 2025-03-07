By Van Ayres, Superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools

In today’s fast-paced, screen-filled world, it’s easy to forget just how powerful a little fresh air can be. As superintendent of schools, I see firsthand how getting outside — whether it’s for recess, P.E. or just a quick brain break — makes a real difference for our students. Fresh air, movement and nature aren’t just nice extras; they help kids focus better, feel less stressed and improve their overall well-being.

Science backs this up. Research consistently shows that time spent outdoors boosts cognitive function, sparks creativity and improves mental health. When students take a break from screens and step into nature, they come back to their studies sharper and more refreshed.

At Hillsborough County Public Schools, we know how important outdoor learning is. Some of our schools have outdoor classrooms, garden projects and P.E. programs that take full advantage of Florida’s year-round sunshine. Recess and movement breaks aren’t just perks; they’re essential for keeping students engaged and ready to learn.

But outdoor time doesn’t have to stop at school. Families can help foster a love for the outdoors too. A simple walk around the block, a trip to the park or even just playing in the backyard can have lasting benefits. Less screen time, more green time — it’s a habit that can stick with kids for life.

And let’s be honest, we don’t have the same excuse as our friends up north who are currently digging out of the snow. While they’re bundling up in layers, we’re still rocking shorts and T-shirts. So, why not take advantage of it?

That’s why I’m especially excited about our upcoming Race for Education that we partner with the Hillsborough Education Foundation for on Saturday, April 12. This annual event brings together students, teachers, families and community members to support student and staff wellness.

I encourage everyone, students, parents, teachers and community members — to join us. Whether you run, walk or cheer from the sidelines, your participation sends a strong message about the importance of health and wellness in education.

For more details or to register, visit bit.ly/HCPS_RaceForEducation. Hope to see you there!