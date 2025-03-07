The NCAA announced its 2025 Legends and Legacy Community Award recipients for Tampa, the host city of this year’s Women’s Final Four.

The five honorees are local residents, business leaders and concerned neighbors who have committed their time, resources and influence to improve and invest in their home city and surrounding areas. As part of the award criteria, the finalists have had a major impact on sports, equity, government, health and safety and higher education in their communities and fields of work.

The Women’s Final Four Legends and Legacy Honorees include:

Derrick Brooks, executive vice president of corporate and community development, Vinik Sports Group.

Thaddeus Bullard, president and chair, Bullard Family Foundation.

Jane Castor, mayor, City of Tampa.

Gwen Myers, commissioner, Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, District 3.

Barbara Sparks-McGlinchy, former senior associate athletics director and interim director of athletics, University of South Florida.

The community leaders will be recognized in or around game activities in Tampa during Final Four weekend. This year’s Women’s Final Four will be on Friday and Sunday, April 4 and 6.

“The 2025 Legends and Legacy Community Award is an honor for local citizens whose investments and generosity have lasting positive change within their cities,” said Felicia Martin, NCAA senior vice president. “This year’s recipients are true champions for their hometowns — committed to doing something good for their neighborhoods, dedicated to creating opportunities for fellow citizens and passionate about serving their community in unique and meaningful ways.”

Recognizing that sport has a unique way of bringing people together, building community and establishing connections, the NCAA has leveraged the March Madness platform to elevate the importance of service to the community and helping others. In addition to the NCAA Legends and Legacy Community Award, the NCAA also conducts literacy programs, court restorations, speaking forums and other community outreach initiatives during Final Four week.

The NCAA Legends and Legacy Community Award focuses on elevating everyday residents who are busy solving problems for their city with innovation, teamwork and respect for all. And just like the Final Four March Madness teams, these recipients recognize the importance of a collaborative spirit, share a common goal and work together toward victory.