Papaya Primary Care Does Things Differently

Papaya Primary Care, located at 3113 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Papaya Primary Care does things differently so that its patients have quick access to quality care and less stress about cost. Instead of insurance billing, it operates using an affordable monthly membership in exchange for health care. Members have unlimited access to their provider without co-pays or after-visit fees. Free generic prescriptions are offered through its pharmacy partnership and a panel of screening labs are free to members every year.

Learn more at www.papayaprimarycare.com or by calling 813-669-0511. You can also schedule a no-obligation, 10-minute inquiry call to see if the clinic is right for you.

Gentle Touch Estate Sales

Based in Apollo Beach, Gentle Touch Estate Sales specializes in providing comprehensive estate liquidation. When someone passes away, moves or downsizes, it comes in to organize and price the entire contents of the household and ensure a large, organized sale of their possessions. Its team of experts handles every aspect of the estate sale process, including pricing, staging, cleaning out after the sale and execution.

For more information, visit its website at https://gentletouchestatesales.com/ or call 813-812-0780.

AM Design & Services

AM Design & Services, owned by Abi Merkle, is a creative studio that designs business success through graphic design, social media and branding. It helps businesses across the country launch and reorganize their advertising and marketing efforts to elevate their business to the next level.

With over 20 years in corporate retail advertising, AM Designs & Services understands more than just advertising and marketing; it understands how businesses can work, and it strives to bring out-of-the-box ideas to the table. AM Designs & Services celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce.

To find out more, visit its website at https://amdesignservice.com/ or call 813-308-9819.

Cypress Creek Assisted Living And Memory Care Residence

Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Residence, privately owned and family operated, was founded upon enhancing the quality of life through a family-focused model and personalized care. The communities at Cypress Creek Assisted Living are divided into personalized neighborhoods with high staff-to-resident ratios, and the living spaces provide a sense of community in an environment that does not overwhelm and has been purposed to accommodate individualized needs. Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Residence is located at 970 Cypress Village Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Visit its website at www.cypresscreekalf.com or call 813-633-7777 for additional information.

State Farm Agent Earns Prestigious Designation

Local State Farm agent Melissa Snively has earned the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation from the American College of Financial Services, marking a significant achievement in her commitment to providing expert financial guidance and life insurance planning. The CLU designation is recognized as the gold standard in life insurance planning, equipping professionals with advanced knowledge in risk management, estate planning and wealth preservation. With this designation, Snively is now even better positioned to help individuals, families and business owners navigate the complexities of life insurance and create tailored financial protection strategies.

Snively’s office is located at 16209 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. For additional information, visit its website at www.melissayouragent.com.