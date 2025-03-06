Mark your calendars for the Tampa Bay Balloon Festival on Friday and Saturday, March 21-22, at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Bring the whole family out for a weekend packed with fun and excitement. Experience the awe-inspiring sight of hot air balloons and check off a bucket list item with an actual hot air balloon ride.

Enjoy live music from an amazing DJ to keep the energy high throughout the event, explore craft and retail vendor booths offering a variety of unique and interesting items for sale, be amazed by Monster Show Kites performing before the hot air balloons take flight, and don’t forget to satisfy your cravings at the food vendors serving up delicious festival-style fare.

Bucket list alert! Tethered hot air balloon rides will be available for $35 per person (while supplies last, and weather permitting). Announcements on availability will be made on-site.

For a spectacular grand finale each night at around 9 p.m., get ready for the Hot Air Balloon Glow & Laser Show. Watch as the balloons light up in perfect harmony with thrilling music and a laser performance and join in the fun with crowd ‘Count Downs.’ It’s a glowing spectacle you won’t want to miss.

Don’t forget to bring your blankets, chairs and umbrellas to enjoy the perfect view.

The event will also feature a kids’ zone, games, rides and so much more.

Tickets start at $10 for children and $20 for adults and are limited. To get tickets, visit www.freshtix.com/events/balloonskitestampa.

Additionally, volunteers are needed to help balloon pilots set up the event. Sign up here: https://form.jotform.com/220156954235152.

The Florida State Fairgrounds are located at 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa. For more information on the Balloon Fest, visit https://balloonshows.com/.