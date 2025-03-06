There is nothing quite like the sounds of jets flying overhead, and every April, the second-largest aviation expo in the U.S., attracting more than 200,000 visitors per year, is in our backyard in Lakeland.

From its humble beginnings in 1974 as a fly-in for sport aviation enthusiasts, the SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo has grown into one of the largest and most successful aviation events on earth.

Pilots flying into the expo are fascinated by the vision of hundreds of aircraft showcased in all shapes and sizes. Aircraft areas include vintage, homebuilt, aerobatic, warbird, jet and light sport. To serve all those flying in, a major trade show is part of SUN ’n FUN. Over 500 exhibitors have an incredible lineup of products and services, hands-on workshops teach hundreds of building and maintenance skills and dozens of forums educate pilots and maintainers about safety, new products and an infinite number of other timely topics. Not just for pilots, SUN ‘n FUN has STEM and career fair activities, plus a Family Fun Zone and, of course, its world-famous daily and night airshows that feature breathtaking displays from dozens of military and civilian performers.

SUN ’n FUN Fly-In Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that markets and supports dozens of year-round events, including the Aerospace Expo. Proceeds from these events are the primary source of funding for the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE), which has emerged as a nationally recognized leader in STEM-related and aerospace education through its various learning centers, outreach programs, scholarships and summer camps aimed at engaging, educating and accelerating the next generation of aerospace professionals. In addition to SUN ’n FUN, ACE is the home of the Florida Air Museum, Florida’s official aviation museum and education center, and the Lakeland Aero Club, which is the country’s largest high school flying club. ACE is the world’s leader in producing licensed teenage private pilots and delivers youth programs that engage over 50,000 students a year.

Highlights of the upcoming Expo, April 1-6

Kick off SUN ’n FUN 2025 with an unforgettable opening night concert on the Warbird Ramp, sponsored by Wealth MD. On Tuesday, April 1, at 6:30 p.m., Tyler Hubbard and Uncle Kracker take the stage for a country music celebration under the stars.

There will be an electrifying fireworks celebration featuring drones, lasers, airplanes, pyrotechnics and more from Wednesday to Saturday, April 2-5, at dusk.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, April 1, 3 and 4, will be the Sunset Aerial Circus. The action-packed lineup includes:

STOL Demo.

Airythmia Paramotor Team.

The Chuters Parachute Team.

Pivotal Aircraft.

Drones and Balloon Glows.

For the first time ever at SUN ’n FUN, it will host the Academic Drone Soccer League World Cup on the evenings of April 3 and April 4 at the Aerospace Pavilion. Get ready for an action-packed showdown as teams take to the air in this high-energy competition.

And to cap off the weekend, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will perform in the airshow on Saturday and Sunday, April 5-6.

For tickets, showtimes, parking information and more details, visit https://flysnf.org/.