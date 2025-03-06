Navigator Academy of Leadership held a leadership day in Valrico and gave students a chance to learn from community leaders and to serve the community while packing thousands of meals for community organizations.

The charter school, located in Valrico, invited community leaders to the campus in February for a special day filled with events, activities and opportunities for students to showcase their work. This year’s theme, NAL Loves to Serve, “highlights the power of student service learning as we come together to make a meaningful impact,” said Alex Rae Rhoades, community director.

Between students, faculty, staff and parent volunteers, the goal was to pack 100,000 meals for the organization Kids Around the World, helping to restock Florida and support families in need.

“It was a huge success,” said Nate Alcorn with Compass Charter Schools LLC. “We had over 900 students and 50 volunteers participate in our Serve Day. We packed 101,304 meals that went to Feeding Tampa Bay.”

The mission of Navigator Academy of Leadership K-8 is to enable students to be independent learners and leaders by developing each child’s intellectual curiosity and thirst for discovery through a cross-curricular integration of Science, Math, Art, Reading and Technology.

Its vision is to provide a welcoming environment where every student is empowered and inspired to develop agency over learning, and its goal is to create educational studies in a safe and nurturing environment that will include inquiry and exploration.

Navigator Academy of Leadership is located at 1101 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Call 813-603-9340 or visit www.navigatoracademyvalrico.com for more information.