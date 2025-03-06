Your search for summer plans is over. Home to more than 12,000 animals and world-class coasters, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has camps for both animal lovers and thrill seekers alike.

In a world dominated by screens, its camps provide children with unparalleled opportunities to connect with animals and explore the natural world in a fun, engaging environment while building lasting friendships. As a result, its camps are not only enjoyable but also provide impactful life experiences.

Busch Gardens’ camps are among the top in the industry, led by highly trained, handpicked professionals who know how to make learning fun. Its one-of-a-kind day camp for students in kindergarten through 12th grade runs weekly from Monday, June 2, to Wednesday, August 6, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (extended care available).

If students are looking for a career in the zoological or veterinary field or for a chance to push adventure to the limit, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Overnight Resident Camp for grades seven through 12 runs from Saturday, July 5, to Thursday, July 31.

New for 2025 is the Wild Professions Camp for college students and teachers, which runs from Saturday, June 28, to Wednesday, July 2.

For more information about the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay summer camp or to register, visit https://buschgardens.com/camps or 813-884-4FUN (4368).