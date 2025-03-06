There are two things to know about the Patel Conservatory’s summer camps and classes:

Patel, the Straz Center’s performing arts education center, offers a variety of camps and classes in dance, music and theater for all skill levels, from beginner to advanced. They fill up fast.

“We always recommend that people sign up for our camps as early as possible because they tend to sell out as much as a month before they even start,” said Alice Santana, the Straz Center’s vice president of education and community engagement.

Music classes for younger students and all musical theater camps fill up the fastest. The beginner classes let children try out a discipline to see if it fits.

“We try to offer something that reaches kids at their level of expertise,” Alice said. “We have camps for beginners who just want to dabble in the arts and all the way to students seeking expert training to prepare for a professional career.”

Some students will be on to the next thing by fall. Others, though, may want to pursue acting, dance or music beyond the comprehensive but condensed camp experience.

“We’re literally cramming an entire school year’s curriculum into nine weeks of camps and classes,” said Stephanie Pemberton, internal clients marketing director.

Patel’s summer schedule also includes intensives, which teach a lot of material in a short amount of time, for advanced students. Some of them attend Patel during the school year as well.

“The students attending the intensives are dedicated,” Stephanie said. “Some want to pursue their discipline professionally. They want to increase their skills and increase their chops.”

Many Patel alums have established professional careers in the arts both on and offstage.

Former students have appeared on Broadway and in national touring companies, danced in some of the most respected ballet companies and performed live and on television and in films.

Others work as producers, directors, writers, stage managers and more. In fact, workshops on stage management, directing and playwrighting are on Patel’s summer roster.

Scholarships and other forms of financial aid are available as well.

To register for Patel’s summer camps and classes, or for more information, please visit www.strazcenter.org/patel-conservatory/ or call 813-222-1040.