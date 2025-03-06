Experience everything the fun of camp has to offer at the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA. Summer camp registration is now open for both members and nonmembers. Conveniently located across Tampa Bay, YMCA summer camps will run from Monday, June 2, to Friday, August 8, for those ages 6-15, Mondays through Fridays. Camp hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with early and late supervision available starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. at no extra charge.

Campers will explore a wide variety of activities each day in a safe, fun environment that provides the opportunity to build lifelong friendships and make memories to last long after summer ends. A few examples include swimming, science, arts/crafts, nature education, games, team building and more. All of these fun and educational activities are infused with the Y’s character values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.

Tampa YMCA summer camps are ACA-accredited. This means the Tampa Y camps underwent a thorough review of operations by the American Camp Association (ACA) — from staff qualifications and training to emergency management — and complied with the highest standards in the industry. The ACA’s nationally recognized standards program focuses primarily on the program quality, health and safety aspects of a camp’s operations.

New this year, the YMCA will have summer camps for the little ones too. Children ages 2-5 can enjoy the experience at the newly launched YMCA Preschool Summer Enrichment Camp, which will run from June 2 to August 8 — the same dates for the Y’s older campers. It will be hosted at the Bob Gilbertson Central City Family YMCA in Tampa Heights and YMCA Camp Sierra in Carrollwood.

Designed to spark curiosity and foster social, emotional and cognitive growth, YMCA camps provide the perfect blend of fun and educational enrichment to keep the Y’s littlest campers active all summer. It is also pleased to offer swimming lessons as an add-on to ensure children learn safety around water. This helps families who cannot enroll their children for swim lessons due to work or other commitments. Additionally, it is pleased to offer a sibling discount for those with older siblings enrolled in summer camps.

Spots are limited and fill up quickly. Register at https://tampaymca.org/letscamp. Visit https://tampaymca.org/ for more information.