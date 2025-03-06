Get ready for an exciting and inclusive adventure designed specifically for neurodiverse young learners and those with other disabilities in kindergarten through second grade. Packed with hands-on and interactive STEAM activities, Easterseals School For Limitless Learning’s summer camp offers a supportive space where every child can explore, grow and thrive. Each session has a different theme with topics such as Ocean Explorers, where campers dive into the wonders of the deep blue sea, and LEGO Builders, where campers engage in building challenges, teamwork exercises and imaginative play using LEGO bricks.

The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning is located at 2460 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 170, in Valrico, and the summer camp is available for eight weeks from Monday, June 16, to Friday, August 8, with morning, afternoon and all-day sessions available. Sessions are $200 per week for half-day camps and $350 per week for all-day camps. Register by Tuesday, April 15, to get the early-bird discount — $50 off the first week’s tuition. Register for all eight sessions and get the last week free.

Please scan the QR code to register for the camp, and feel free to contact Easterseals at limitlesslearning@fl.easterseals.com or 813-236-5589.

It is located at 2460 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 170, in Valrico. Learn more at www.easterseals.com/florida/programs-and-services/children–families/school-for-limitless-learning.html.

The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning opened its doors last September and offers two programs, including a 10-month lower elementary program serving children with a diagnosed disability from pre-K through second grade and a year-round early childhood program serving children from 6 weeks to 3 years old with or without a diagnosed disability. The school’s innovative curriculum is tailored to meet the unique needs of its students, using hands-on activities and a play-based approach. The school follows the DIRFloortime® model, which prioritizes the development of healthy social, emotional and intellectual foundations, rather than just focusing on skills and isolated behaviors.

Both programs are currently accepting new students, and financial aid and scholarships are available. Easterseals is a nonprofit organization leading the way to full equity, inclusion and access through life-changing disability and community services.