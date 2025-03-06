Music Showcase and the Florida Academy of Performing Arts will host their annual summer camp this year.

The groups’ Music and More and Musical Theater camps will immerse young kids in acting, singing, dancing and more throughout the summer.

“Students will learn to work collaboratively, learn the art of stage character and development, choreography, voice projection while singing and speaking, props and working with a set,” said Danielle Sanchez, academy director.

Each camp will be two weeks long and fast-paced, she said. Some camps are in just the mornings or afternoons, but they generally run between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The earliest drop-off time is 8 a.m. and the latest pickup time is 6 p.m.

The Music and More Camp has full and half-day camps, with instrument, art, acting and singing activities for campers. It will also have themed weeks, with topics like Taylor Swift, Barbie and Ken and Pixar.

The Musical Theater Camp has productions for students of all ages and skill levels. It also has a Broadway Boot Camp that will be attended by Broadway artists.

Past summer shows have included Mean Girls, Newsies, West Side Story and Legally Blonde.

While the shows have not yet been announced for the summer, they will be different than last year’s.

“This program begins developing body awareness on stage and giving the confidence to express themselves,” Sanchez said. “At the end of the program, students will showcase their new abilities on the stage.”

The cost for the camp is $275, with a one-time registration fee of $30. Families can also take a sibling discount of $25 off the same program over the summer.

Students should pack lunch and wear closed-toed shoes and comfortable clothing.

“As always, we are excited to work with new and returning students, to continue growing their talent and watching them shine throughout the camp and onstage,” Sanchez said.

For more information on the camps, the schedule of shows or to register online, visit https://faopa.org/. The camps will be at Music Showcase, located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.