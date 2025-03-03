Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is now open in Bloomingdale Square.

Inspired by a passion for wellness and providing peaceful self-care experiences, the Bloomingdale spa will be operated by first-time business owners Crystal and Marvin Ojeda. After spending over two decades working in the corporate medical field, the couple transitioned into a career change. In addition to the Bloomingdale spa, the couple has signed a development agreement to open a location in Texas, further supporting their goals as business owners and self-care providers and their dedication to the brand. As Tampa Bay area residents, the Ojedas are actively engaged in the community through organizations such as the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

“Opening our first Hand & Stone spa is a proud moment for my husband and me, as we bring a leading wellness brand to Bloomingdale,” said Crystal. “I am excited to offer a relaxing environment with accessible services that will exceed guests’ expectations. I’m confident our team will thrive and become an integral part of our supportive and dynamic community.”

Hand & Stone introduces high-quality professional massage services — including Swedish, Himalayan salt, sports, deep tissue, oncology and prenatal massages — to the charming Hillsborough County suburb. Clients can also enjoy Hand & Stone’s signature hot stone massage and best-in-class facials, all tailored to each individual’s needs and to address specific skin concerns. With a wide range of services available for women, men and teens, the new spa provides a personalized experience for every guest. The Bloomingdale location will feature a team of seven estheticians and seven massage therapists, providing exceptional customized massage or facial services at accessible prices.

Like all Hand & Stone spas nationwide, the new Bloomingdale location offers advanced skin care and spa services that incorporate new technologies at the forefront of the wellness market to enhance each guest’s overall experience. These advanced services include the DiamondGlow facial, NuFACE microcurrent facial and LED phototherapy facial, as well as innovations such as CBD oil enhancements and partnerships with award-winning skin care lines Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare and ClarityRx.

Hand & Stone services are performed by experienced licensed estheticians and licensed massage therapists. The brand’s commitment to extraordinary guest experiences has translated into unparalleled expertise at each location, supported by best-in-class training and ongoing educational resources for all team members. At Hand & Stone Bloomingdale, guests have access to a team of wellness experts who specialize in providing exceptional skin care and massage treatments, ensuring a tranquil, relaxing and comfortable environment.

The Bloomingdale location is open from Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information about Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa and its services or to schedule an appointment, call 813-578-7944 or visit www.handandstonebloomingdale.com.