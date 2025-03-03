The Impact Program has a passion for educating teenagers in the benefits of choosing healthy lifestyles and relationships and encouraging them to avoid high-risk behaviors, such as drugs, alcohol and sexual risk avoidance.

As a local nonprofit, it has been serving Hillsborough County for more than 20 years, speaking with teenagers in both private and public middle and high schools, local churches and community organizations. At a time when drug abuse and sexually transmitted diseases are escalating, it is Impact’s vision and passion to educate, equip and empower students to avoid high-risk behaviors and establish strong, healthy relationships.

Impact’s eighth annual fundraiser, the Impact’s Got Talent Competition, will take place on Friday, April 11, from 6:30-9 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church in Thonotosassa. Auditions for grades K-12 will be held on Sunday, March 9, from 1-5 p.m. at Dance Quest International in Brandon. All acts must be three minutes and under. Contestants selected for the event will be asked to pay a registration fee of $15 per person (solos and duets) or $10 each for groups of three or more to help offset the cost of trophies and prizes.

“We are excited to have Impact’s Got Talent Competition back for another year,” said Impact’s executive director, Angie Kagey. “It brings awareness to the Impact Program, which I love, and it brings so many students together to show off their talents. The students will compete for prizes, but the grand prize winner will receive $250.”

Impact serves the community in multiple venues, such as public and private middle and high schools, churches and community organizations. The organization offers a variety of programs for teens, parents and teachers.

“Impact’s Got Talent Competition will help us raise the necessary funds we need for our operating expenses and our Summer Staff Program,” Kagey said. “Everyone who participates loves this event and we’ve had students go on to be local artists. It really has been a great experience for the contestants to showcase their talents.”

If you would like to audition for the Impact’s Got Talent Competition or attend the event, you can register on Impact’s website, www.whatisimpact.com.

Fellowship Baptist Church is located at 13515 U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa. Dance Quest International is located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon.