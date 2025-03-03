High 5 Inc. is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual summer camp, set to begin on Tuesday, June 2, and run through Friday, August 8. This year’s exciting theme, Summer Camp Safari, will feature a blend of indoor and outdoor activities, along with fun-filled field trips.

“Our goal is to inspire young athletes, foster teamwork and promote a love for physical activity,” said Jada Spano, vice president of operations. “This summer camp offers a dynamic environment for children to stay active and develop new skills.”

Campers can enjoy a flexible schedule with drop-off starting at 7 a.m. and pickup running until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The camp costs $165 per week. Participants are asked to bring their own snacks, lunch, a change of clothes and a towel. Swimsuits and closed-toed shoes are required daily.

Throughout the camp, children will have the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of sports and activities.

“Our skilled and dedicated coaches will guide campers through training sessions, teaching fundamental sports skills and helping them enhance their techniques,” Spano said.

The camp will maintain a low student-to-teacher ratio, with approximately 25 students per instructor. In addition to sports, campers will engage in creative crafts, such as making banners to showcase their personal values. Teamwork and sportsmanship will be emphasized as campers work together toward common goals and cheer each other on.

Daily activities include options like swimming and diving, outdoor fields, the playground, the gymnasium, Gamer’s Grotto, arts and crafts and STEM-based projects.

High 5 Inc., a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to promoting after-school programs that support students in learning to swim and providing special education through recreational activities.

Located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon, off State Road 60, High 5 Inc. offers a welcoming environment for campers. For more information or to register for the summer camp, visit https://high5inc.org/ or call 813-689-0908.