Spring is almost here, and summer is just around the corner. That means it’s time to start signing up for exciting summer camps offering everything from learning experiences to outdoor fun, performing arts and more. The Osprey Observer team has rounded up the best local summer camps and put together a special pullout section with top recommendations for this season. Whether your child is into music, theater, sports, coding or outdoor adventures, there’s something for every interest and age group.

Got a budding performer in the family? Music Showcase allows kids ages 5 and up to shine in musicals hosted by the Florida Academy of Performing Arts. The Straz Center’s Patel Conservatory also offers a variety of arts programs, including dance, theater and music, with over 50 camps and classes to choose from.

For a fun, active summer, 5th Dimension Dance Center features field trips and themed weeks, with both half-day and full-day options. Easterseals School for Limitless Learning provides specialized camps for neurodiverse families, offering an inclusive and engaging environment.

If your child loves the outdoors, Circle F Dude Ranch, Cedarkirk Camp & Conference Center and Busch Gardens offer traditional summer camp experiences, with overnight options available. Brandon’s High 5 Inc. has a thrilling summer lined up, including safaris and exciting field trips. The local YMCAs — Campo Family YMCA in Valrico, North Brandon Family YMCA in Seffner, Spurlino Family YMCA in Riverview and YMCA Camp Cristina in Riverview — feature camps that mix fun with valuable learning opportunities.

Sports enthusiasts can level up at Buckhorn Springs Racquet & Pool Club’s specialty camps or join Tampa Dynamo FC for soccer training.

Kinovo School, a newcomer to the community, is offering camps at four local locations this summer.

For martial arts, Sidekicks Martial Arts Camp teaches kids self-defense, discipline and provides plenty of fun while staying active. Kids ‘R’ Kids Circa FishHawk offers both full and half-day camps, with weekly field trips and exciting themes for kids of all ages.

To keep their minds sharp, Mathnasium offers summer learning opportunities, while Skill Samurai and Code Wiz host coding, robotics and gaming camps, with options for all experience levels in Roblox, Minecraft and more.

For full details — including dates and registration information for all of these camps — check out our special section and start planning your child’s best summer yet!

And don’t forget to enter our Summer Camp Sweepstakes! The Osprey Observer will cover the cost of a week at the summer camp of your choice. Simply email us with the subject line “Summer Camp Free” at contest@ospreyobserver.com to enter. Think we missed a fantastic camp? Let us know by emailing us at editor@ospreyobserver.com. With so many exciting summer camp options, get ready for a fun and unforgettable summer 2025!