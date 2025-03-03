TMS of Central Florida, a leading treatment center in Brandon, is offering cutting-edge therapy to help local residents manage depression, anxiety for those ages 15-plus and OCD for adults using transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). The therapy is FDA-approved for individuals ages 15 and older, making it a safe, effective option for both teens and adults. Most insurance plans cover the treatment, providing greater accessibility to those in need.

TMS is a noninvasive, drug-free therapy that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain responsible for regulating mood. By enhancing brain activity, TMS promotes neuroplasticity, encouraging the brain to reorganize and improve its function.

Dr. Charles Devine, M.D., who owns Bloomingdale Psychiatric Associates, has been using TMS in his practice for over seven years after conducting in-depth research into the technology. He recognized TMS’ potential as a promising treatment for major depression and has since seen encouraging results for anxiety, OCD and more.

“In my 25 years of practice, the last seven using TMS have been the most rewarding,” said Dr. Devine. “We’ve seen an 82 percent success rate in patients who complete the full seven weeks of therapy.”

Sessions at TMS of Central Florida are conducted in the Brandon office under the supervision of a licensed psychiatrist. Each session lasts 18-20 minutes, with no medication, surgery or anesthesia involved. There are no negative effects on cognition, and most patients begin to notice improvements after just five sessions, with significant progress typically seen after four to six weeks of daily treatments. The outpatient treatments fit seamlessly into daily life, with flexible appointment times available in the early morning, midday and evening.

In 2008, the FDA approved TMS as a treatment for major depression, anxiety in individuals ages 15 and up and OCD for adults.

TMS of Central Florida offers free consultations and is located at 336 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 813-423-7037, visit www.tmscentralflorida.com or email Sandi Armitage at tmscentralfl@gmail.com.