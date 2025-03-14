Spring has arrived, bringing with it a variety of exciting events at Keel Farms, home to Keel + Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. While some events, like the Cider 5K, are already sold out, there are still plenty of activities to enjoy throughout the month. From live music to creative workshops, the farm has something for everyone. Check out its calendar for details on events, such as Yoga in the Vines, Sip & Shop, Trivia Nights, Jukebox Bingo, Line Dancing in the Backyard, Jewelry Making Workshops and much more.

One standout event to mark on your calendar is Yoga in the Vines on Wednesday, March 26, at 6 p.m. Led by Nicci from British Yoga Babe, this 50-minute yoga class is perfect for all skill levels. Enjoy a relaxing flow among the vines and take in the fresh air. Afterward, stick around to unwind with a drink on the patio — one drink voucher is included with each registration. The cost is $15 for a cash drop-in, or you can preregister.

The highly anticipated Wine & Cider Festival will take place on Saturday, March 29, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This exciting event, presented by the Plant City Kiwanis, offers free admission and parking. Preorder tickets are $35, or you can purchase them at the door for $40. Your ticket includes four tastings, a sample from the Sisimito food truck and a $10 donation to the Plant City Kiwanis. The Kiwanis members will be on hand to collect donations for two important causes: new books for Head Start children (ages 3-6) for the Kiwanis’ Read Around the World program and new toys for the Christmas Angel Project (ages 3-12).

Keel Farms, which started in 2003 when Joe Keel began making wine from his blueberry crops, has grown into a thriving family-friendly destination. After Joe’s son, Clay Keel, took over in 2019, the farm shifted its focus to creating more enjoyable experiences for all ages. In addition to its winery and brewery, the farm now offers a restaurant, a petting zoo, a playground, a corn maze and a variety of family-oriented events such as festivals and live music.

Keel Farms is open seven days a week and is both kid and dog-friendly. Reservations are available for tastings and farm tours, and some events require tickets. The farm is located at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City. For more information and to register for events, visit www.keelfarms.com.