Leigh Anne Brown of Plant City is a collector. She collects wedding gowns, but not just any wedding gown. Her collection has wedding gowns that date back to the late 1800s to the present day.

“I’ve been collecting for more than 20 years now,” Brown said. “I didn’t start out with the intension of having a wedding gown show or an extensive collection. If kind of fell into my lap.”

Brown initially set out to just collect 1920 clothing because she had a lifelong interest in clothing.

“I always said, ‘The older, the better’, but then I came upon the opportunity to collect my first Victorian wedding gown, and from there I shifted my focus to bridal attire,” Brown said.

She currently has over 400 vintage wedding gowns in her collection.

Brown is the creator of Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette, which is a traveling wedding gown program detailing the evolution of the modern American woman.

“Believe it or not, more than 75 percent of the collection has been given to me by many different people over the years,” Brown said. “One of the most common things I hear is, ‘I was saving this for my daughter to wear, and she won’t even touch it.’ People give me their treasures, all the time.”

Her traveling show lets her guests explore a rich tapestry of history and culture through the lens of bridal fashion. Each gown tells a unique story, embodying the dreams, aspirations and transformations of women across generations.

“From vintage lace and silk to contemporary minimalist designs, the collection highlights the evolving roles, identities and freedom of women in society,” Brown said. “It’s a journey through time, where tradition meets innovation and personal expression shines through every stitch.”

Beyond the initial impact of seeing the gowns on display when Brown’s guests walk into the room, she has found that it’s the stories of these brides that people most enjoy.

“The program is not just fashion or just history,” Brown said. “Instead, it’s a combination that allows for various anecdotes about the original brides to be told. I like to change out the gowns often, so that every time I give the program there is something different to see and hear. I always want to get the story of the average American woman out there because we’ve come a long way, baby.”

If you would like to learn more about Brown’s Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette, you can visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/p/100076718988396/.