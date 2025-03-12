Home Schooling Pod offers a personalized learning experience for students in grades three through five, including those with autism, ADHD and other learning differences.

“As parents of homeschoolers ourselves, we bring immense knowledge and firsthand experience to creating a supportive and enriching educational environment,” said founder Cory (Zara) Mohammed, who founded the school with husband and director Liyakhat Khan. “With a flexible program that includes both in-person and online instruction, we ensure that each child progresses at their own pace, maintaining a low teacher-to-student ratio of 1:10.”

Students engage in a well-rounded curriculum covering core subjects like math, reading and science, along with hands-on STEM projects and interactive learning experiences.

“We offer multiple curriculum options, including parent-provided materials, Florida Virtual School and customized lesson plans tailored to each student’s unique needs,” said Mohammed.

To enhance real-world learning, the school will host weekly field trips to museums, nature reserves and science centers, allowing students to explore beyond the classroom. These trips provide valuable opportunities for hands-on discovery, social engagement and experiential learning.

“Our Home Schooling Pod, founded by experienced homeschooling parents, offers personalized support for grades 3-5,” described Mohammed. “As homeschoolers ourselves, we understand the unique needs of each child. With our extensive knowledge, we provide a well-rounded blend of enrichment, tutoring and social opportunities tailored to support every learner’s growth.”

Flexible Learning Options: Students can choose in-person or online sessions with customized curriculum options to fit their learning style.

Small Class Sizes: A 1:10 teacher-to-student ratio ensures personalized attention and academic support for every child.

Engaging Experiences: Hands-on STEM projects and weekly field trips provide interactive, real-world learning opportunities.

A Safe and Inclusive Environment: Secure facilities, trained staff and a focus on respect create a supportive space for all students.

Home Schooling Pod is an approved provider for the Step Up for Students scholarship program and accepts the Unique Abilities (FES-UA) and Personalized Education Program (FTC-PEP) scholarships. These programs allow eligible families to use scholarship funds for our personalized homeschooling services.

For more information on Home Schooling Pod, visit www.homeschoolingpod.org, call 656-222-0699. The school is located at 1112 Lake Highview Lane in Brandon.