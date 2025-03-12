Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is putting students on the path to success by launching a new kindergarten attendance initiative in partnership with Florida Prepaid. This effort will reward strong attendance with college scholarships, providing families with an opportunity to start saving early for their child’s future education.

Recognizing the critical link between attendance and academic achievement, this initiative is designed to encourage families to make daily school attendance a priority. Each elementary school principal will award three $1,000 scholarships to randomly selected students from the qualifying group, jump-starting college savings for more than 400 students at elementary schools across the district. Additionally, kindergarten students who are present for at least 90 percent of school days during the challenge period will receive a $100 contribution into a Florida 529 Savings Plan. In total, this is a $1.6 million investment from Florida Prepaid.

“We know that consistent attendance in kindergarten sets the foundation for long-term academic success,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Every day a student is in class, they gain essential skills that prepare them for future learning. Through this partnership with Florida Prepaid, we are not only reinforcing the importance of attendance but also helping families take the first step toward saving for their child’s postsecondary education.”

Florida Prepaid, the largest and longest-running prepaid college program in the country, is making these scholarships possible as part of its open enrollment period, which runs from now through Wednesday, April 30.

“We are so pleased to partner with Superintendent Ayres and the Hillsborough School District on this attendance initiative because we know attendance is a critical factor in a student’s academic progress and, ultimately, their college readiness,” said Kevin Thompson, executive director of Florida Prepaid. “We hope these scholarships help pave the way for future opportunities for kindergarten students across Hillsborough.”

For more information about the kindergarten attendance initiative, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/attendance. To learn more about Florida Prepaid and college savings opportunities, visit www.myfloridaprepaid.com.