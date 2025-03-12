Barry McKinley, a Valrico resident and Christian author, recently released a new book, Stuck: Between the Badge and a Hard Place. Published in December 2024 by Christian Faith Publishing, Stuck is a short novel following police officer Jimmy Mack and the terrifying events of a night in 1990, in which he is forced into silence after chasing down a criminal and getting grievously injured.

Stuck in this situation, Mack must face the ‘demons’ of his past which led him away from God. And through these experiences, he comes to realize God is present, and that He is there to guide him through the tragedies that have embittered him.

“The book, Stuck: Between the Badge and a Hard Place, is a Christian book about a police officer who experiences, well, a lot of stuff,” said McKinley. “Things that drove him away from God and things that made him think about everything and what’s really important — basically, the universe does not revolve around a single event or person. He gets an opportunity to soul search and recollect events that drove him away from God but then understands that ‘God’s got this.’

“It may read, or even feel, like so many other Christian books or films, but I honestly feel that my colloquial presentation will bring reality to the reader. Through a series of events that are surprisingly intertwined, and over time, there is an ‘aha’ moment, just like with anyone that’s had a one-on-one encounter with the Living God.

“My experience as a police officer has let me see an awful lot of things, good, bad and yes, even miraculous. This is why I chose to begin writing in a way to minister to folks who otherwise may find religion an awful lot like some newspapers, stuffy. I just want people to realize that ‘God’s got this,’ really. He does, and He uses all the tools in His toolbox.”

At 145 pages, the book is a quick read, and one with much worth.

McKinley’s plans for Stuck to be the first of many books in a series that he calls “inspirational quick reads,” and he is already working on book two.

To learn more about McKinley and his works, visit https://barrydmckinley.com/. To purchase his book, visit www.amazon.com/dp/b0ds4dtkd3 or www.barnesandnoble.com/w/1146780906.