By Newsome High School

Newsome High School students demonstrated exceptional talent and hard work at the Hillsborough Regional Science and Engineering Fair, with several students earning top awards and recognition for their innovative STEM projects. Among the standouts, two projects were selected to represent Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) at the prestigious 70th annual Florida State Science and Engineering Fair.

Top Honors at the Regional Fair:

Arjun Suresh took home the Yale Science & Engineering Association Award and secured first place in the Senior Mathematics & Computational Sciences category with his groundbreaking project, ‘Quantifying Regional Perfusion Alterations Induced by High Versus Low Radiation Doses and Their Correlation with Left Ventricle Ejection Fraction in Breast Cancer Patients.’ His research explores vital correlations that could help improve patient care in cancer treatment.

Mya Sullivan and Charles McGinn earned second place in the Senior Physics and Astronomy category for their innovative project, ‘Design and construction of a homemade spectrometer for analyzing light sources.’ Their project showcased their deep understanding of light analysis and creative engineering skills.

Other Award Winners:

Casey Ayres won the prestigious National Geographic Education Award and placed second in the Senior Engineering category with her project, ‘Designing an Adaptive Suspension System to Improve the Exploration Range of Mars Rovers,’ which highlights the challenges of space exploration and offers a potential solution to improve rover capabilities.

Kush Gulati earned the Dr. Carl Riggs Memorial Award and placed third in the Senior Earth & Environmental Sciences category with his project, ‘A Comparative Analysis of Climate Change Related Anthropogenic Factors Including Temperature, Ocean Acidification, and Storm Intensity on Newly Outplanted Corals for Enhanced Coral Reef Restoration.’ His research emphasizes the impact of climate change on coral ecosystems and potential restoration strategies.

These students devoted extensive time and effort outside the classroom to bring their projects to life, and their hard work has paid off in both regional recognition and a chance to showcase their talent at the state level. A special thanks goes to their dedicated faculty mentors — Bryan Kelly, James Podd, Alice Rutland and Julie Wernicki — who supported and guided these young minds throughout their research journeys.

Regional Science Olympiad Success

The Newsome STEM Club also triumphed at the Regional Science Olympiad held at Hillsborough Community College (HCC). After months of rigorous preparation, Newsome sent two teams to compete in 21 events, demonstrating their knowledge and problem-solving skills.

First-place Winners:

Fossils: Casey Ayres and Isabel Leung.

Geologic Mapping: Casey Ayres and Michael Leifer.

Write It, Do It: Alina Jacob and Yali Gordin.

Second-place Winners:

Astronomy: Charles McGinn and Kyle Wissinger.

Dynamic Planet: Casey Ayres and Charles McGinn.

Third-place Winner:

Robot Tour: Casey Ayres and Isabel Leung.

These victories reflect the dedication of Newsome’s students and their ability to excel across a variety of scientific disciplines.

Bridge Building Champions

Newsome’s STEM Club teams also demonstrated remarkable engineering prowess at the USF Bridge Building Competition. Led by design and build captains Jacob Dusnick, Tristan Wombacher and Lonappan John, the Keystone Knights and Demolition Crew earned first and second-place honors, as well as the coveted title of ‘Most Efficient’ bridge builders — a repeat win from last year.

The Demolition Crew’s bridge held an impressive 659 pounds while weighing just 108 grams.

The Keystone Knights’ bridge supported 517 pounds with a weight of only 109 grams.

In comparison, the third-place bridge held just 199 pounds, further underscoring the strength and efficiency of Newsome’s teams.

Acknowledgments and Gratitude

These outstanding achievements are a testament to the hard work and determination of Newsome’s students. Special thanks go to Alice Rutland, who supervised the students at the University of South Florida while STEM Club sponsor Brian Clark was attending the Science Olympiad at HCC.

With impressive victories in STEM fairs, Olympiads and competitions, Newsome High School continues to foster the talents of its young scientists and engineers, preparing them for success in future endeavors and careers in STEM fields.