Birds of a feather flock together. Tracy Mellody and Nancy Murrah share a passion — a love for the environment and caring for wildlife, especially birds. Tracy with her husband, Jim Mellody, own Three Bulls Tavern & Brewery in Valrico. Murrah is the president of the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay. On March 8, Three Bulls partnered with the Raptor Center, bringing the nonprofit organization on-site and raising funds for it.

The Raptor Center rescues, treats and rehabilitates about 1,000 birds and other animals each year with the goal of releasing them back into the wild.

The center brought a red-tailed hawk named Zoe; two eastern screen owls named Carmen and Baby; its educational Magical Bird Bus, which was outfitted with an ocean conservation theme; and educational ambassadors who answered questions and shared information about birds of prey. The community had the unique opportunity to observe and see the birds of prey up close.

Tracy was raised by parents who instilled the importance of a love of nature. She became a member of the Audubon Society in the 1990s. As a business owner, she is thrilled to support the Raptor Center.

“I have a platform from which I can help. When you see a turn out like we had on Saturday, it’s so heartening,” Tracy said.

Murrah said that partnering with like-minded people makes a difference for the good of wildlife. She appreciates both the monetary support and the opportunity to educate the public on the conservation of wildlife.

Three Bulls donated 15 percent of the proceeds generated during the three hours of the event, and Jim and Tracy matched the donation. With additional community donations, the fundraising total was just over $2,600.

“We did double what we usually do for lunch. It was a great turnout. It was beneficial for both us and them. Our community is incredibly supportive,” Tracy said.

“We appreciate the invaluable support provided by Tracy and Jim at Three Bulls Tavern. It is one of our largest fundraisers and allows us to make a positive impact on wildlife,” Murrah said.

Rehabilitating birds of prey is not an inexpensive endeavor. The food bill alone runs between $700 and $1,400 a week.

To learn more about the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay, its educational bus that can visit your organization and how to donate, visit www.raptorcenteroftampabay.org or call 813-205-1851.

Three Bulls Tavern & Brewery is located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. To see its menu, visit www.threebullstavernandbrewery.com.