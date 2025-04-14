Sonia Thomas is a dedicated nursing professional who has spent much of her career caring for others in the healthcare field. Her nursing experience has shaped her deep sense of compassion and desire to serve her community. This same heart for service has led her to open an event space, Aven Solutions, to provide a venue where people can gather, connect and celebrate life’s most important moments.

“I purchased the event space because I believe that life’s moments, whether joyful, spiritual or personal, deserves to be celebrated,” Thomas said. “With a long-standing love for capturing memories through photography and videography, I wanted to create a venue where people could gather and create meaningful moments they could cherish for years. I named it Aven Solutions because it represents an ‘avenue’ of hope and opportunity, reflecting my goal to provide a space where people can connect in a solution-oriented environment.”

Aven Solutions was created with a singular mission: to offer a welcoming, versatile environment for people to celebrate milestones. Whether it’s a church gathering, a family reunion or a personal celebration, Aven Solutions is designed to help people embrace the joy of life.

“I believe in living life to the fullest,” Thomas said, “which reflects in my decision to offer a venue that encourages people to create lasting memories in a setting that fosters connection and celebration.”

As a committed Christian, Thomas’ faith plays a pivotal role in her approach to hospitality and community building. She’s particularly passionate about offering support to churches, providing them with a place where spiritual communities can gather, celebrate and grow.

However, Thomas’ mission extends beyond the church community. She believes in extending warmth and love to all people, regardless of background or faith. Her event space reflects her inclusive values, aimed at helping everyone, no matter what their walk of life is, feel welcomed and valued.

“The venue will be available for rental starting this spring,” Thomas said. “I look forward to welcoming my first guests and helping them create memorable experiences. At Aven Solutions, love, service and inclusiveness are at the heart of everything I do. I believe everyone deserves a chance to make memories that will last a lifetime, and I want to provide that opportunity for all who walk through my doors. Whether you’re celebrating with family, church or friends, my goal is to help make your event truly special.”

If you would like to learn more about Aven Solutions or are interested in hosting your next event at the venue, contact Thomas at avensolutions@mail.com. Aven Solutions is located at 1010 John Moore Rd. in Brandon.